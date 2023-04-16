San Diego Stopped by Colorado

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-1 to the Colorado Eagles at Budweiser Events Center, closing out the 2022-23 season with an overall record of 20-49-2-1 and an 11-25-0-0 record on the road.

Roy Sommer coached the final game of his decorated American Hockey League career tonight, concluding with an 828-770-110 record. Sommer is the AHL's all-time leader in wins (828) and games coached (1,814) after spending the last 27 consecutive seasons as a coach in the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks organizations.

Jacob Perreault scored the lone goal for the Gulls 17:05 into the final frame, posting his eighth tally of the season.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx led all skaters with six shots on goal, matching his season high (two additional times, last: Mar. 10, 2023).

Calle Clang made 21 saves on 24 shots in the effort.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the team honoring him before his final game behind the bench

It was special. You know, like, they all got cowboy hats. A guy that's coaching in this league right now, who's coaching in Providence, Ryan Mougenel, kind of gave me the name 'cowboy' and it kind of stuck, and kind of rolled with it. And everyone wore cowboy hats on the ice and got a little photo with it. You know, (it'll) be something I'll remember the rest of my life.

On the loss to Colorado

Well, you know what, really, you look at the last four games we played. Played a really good team, Calgary, and, you know, 3-2, 4-2 with an empty netter and we were in both those games. The guys competed, and that's all you can ask for. We didn't get the results we wanted. But, you know, the effort was there, their heart was in it, you know, no one quit. And then we came out here to, you know, a hard building that's, you know, it's hard to play in. A team that really needed this game tonight because I'm sure they'd rather play Ontario than Bakersfield, and they got their wish. But the guys from the drop of the puck, you know, the two games here it wasn't, you know...we ran into some really good goaltending and, you know, we didn't get a lot of puck luck, but you know, the effort was there and that and that's all you can ask for.

On his ability to connect to his players during the season

I think it's always been part of my MO. You know, I'm kind of a people person, so to speak. And, you know, one thing I'm really good at, I think, and one of my strong points is, you know, knowing the character and a person and, you know, what makes him tick. And, you know, my philosophy has always been kind of, you know, be humble and, you know, be honest, and put your nose to the grindstone and probably good things will happen to you no matter what profession you're in.

On receiving a moment of recognition from Colorado and its fans

It's big and, you know, I appreciate the Colorado fans for doing that and for all their players coming over and congratulating me on the career I've had. And you know, those are memories you never forget.

On the different emotions felt on his final day of coaching

You know what - I had a meeting all planned and a bunch of clips that I took out this morning when I went in to do my work and I only got to the quote, and then after that, I couldn't go any more. And, you know, it was an emotional day for me. I mean, you know, I've told you this before, but I've been doing this for 60 years and it's kind of the end of the line. And now I go to a new life with my wife and my kids and, you know, a place that we've actually planned pretty good. You know, we've got a beautiful place in Montana and we said someday we'll retire here and, and, you know, we're fortunate. Probably one of the more fortunate people that I know of, in my position, you know, it's a place we love and it's a good community and the place we live and, you know, we'll go there and figure it out. Start the next step.

On sharing the weekend with his wife and son

It was big. I was just thinking, if I was sitting in the hotel room all alone, it would have been really hard, and she's been supportive my whole career and I wouldn't be here without her. You know, I wish my son and my daughter could have come from the East Coast, but they couldn't make it. But you know, the big three were there.

