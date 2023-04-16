Moose Announce 2023 Central Division Semifinals Full Schedule
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals, announced today Manitoba's home schedule for the 2023 Central Division Semifinals.
The two teams previously faced off in the 2022 Central Division Semifinals with Milwaukee claiming the series in five games.
Game 1 of the best-of-five series takes place Friday, April 28 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. CT.
The series then shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Wednesday, May 3 with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. If necessary, Game 4 will be played Friday, May 5 for a 7 p.m. CT start and Game 5 would be held Saturday, May 6 starting at 6 p.m. CT.
Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, April 17 at 12 p.m. CT at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
2023 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are available now. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
Game 1: Friday, April 28, 7 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
Game 2: Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m. CT - Canada Life Centre
Game 3: Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m. CT - UWM Panther Arena
Game 4*: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m. CT - UWM Panther Arena
Game 5*: Saturday, May 6, 6 p.m. CT - UWM Panther Arena
*If necessary
