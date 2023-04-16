Dustin Wolf Recipient of Hap Holmes Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Dustin Wolf of the Calgary Wranglers is the recipient of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for the 2022-23 season. Since 1972, the award has been presented to the goaltender(s) on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

To qualify for the award, a goaltender must have appeared in at least 25 of his team's games.

The Wranglers, who won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular-season champions with a record of 51-17-3-1 (106 points), allowed a league-low 174 goals in 2022-23, an average of 2.42 per game. This marks the first time a Calgary affiliate has won the Holmes Award since 1997-98, when J.S. Giguere and Tyler Moss shared the award with the Saint John Flames.

Wolf made 55 appearances in net for the Wranglers and led the league in every major statistical category, including wins (42), save percentage (.932), goals-against average (2.09) and shutouts (seven). He also made his NHL debut with the Flames earlier this week, and was voted a First Team AHL All-Star for the second year in a row. Wolf, who turns 22 today, has a career record of 77-20-6 with a 2.24 GAA, a .927 save percentage and seven shutouts in 105 AHL appearances.

Wolf was one of three goaltenders to appear in a game for the Wranglers this season, joining Oscar Dansk (17 games) and Daniil Chechelev (two games).

The Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, which was first awarded in 1948 to the goaltender with the best goals-against average in the AHL, is named for Hockey Hall of Famer Harry "Hap" Holmes, a prominent figure in early professional hockey and an outstanding goaltender of his time. Previous winners or co-winners of the award include Gil Mayer (1951, '53, '54, '55, '56), Johnny Bower (1957, '58), Marcel Paille (1961, '62), Gerry Cheevers (1965), Gilles Villemure (1969, '70), Pete Peeters (1979), Pelle Lindbergh (1981), Clint Malarchuk (1983), Vincent Riendeau (1987, '88), Corey Hirsch (1993), Olaf Kolzig (1994), Byron Dafoe (1994), Mike Dunham (1995), Manny Legace (1996), Jean-Sebastien Giguere (1998), Martin Biron (1999), Cory Schneider (2009), Matt Murray (2015), Tristan Jarry (2017), Casey DeSmith (2017), Garret Sparks (2018), Calvin Pickard (2018), Troy Grosenick (2020), Connor Ingram (2020), Pheonix Copley (2021), Zach Fucale (2021) and Alex Lyon (2022).

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

