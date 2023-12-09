Rush Prevail in OT for Second Straight Night
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, defeated the Wichita Thunder in overtime on Saturday night at The Monument, 3-2.
Peter Bates scored first for Wichita just 1:55 into the game, marking his 15th goal of the season.
While the Rush would pepper goaltender Magnus Chrona with 20 shots in the first period, a single-period high this year, none found the back of the net in the first period.
Wichita would add another on a Michal Stinil goal set up by Brayden Watts for this second assist of the game. However, the 2-0 lead would not last long.
James Hardie scored his first goal as a member of the Rush to trigger the deluge of teddy bears during the annual Teddy Toss game. Hardie's goal from Jarrod Gourley and Brett Gravelle is the third powerplay goal in as many games for the Rush.
Rapid City would outshoot the Thunder 15-3 in the third period, but on the 51st shot of the game, Logan Nelson blasted a one-timer past the seemingly unbeatable Chrona to tie the game with 32 seconds left.
For the second straight night, the game extended into overtime where 2:51 in Brett Gravelle scored the game-winning goal.
The Rush earned all six standings points on the weekend and will carry a three-game winning streak to Idaho on Wednesday where they will start a six-game road trip vs. the Steelheads.
Rapid City Rush's Weiland Parrish on Teddy Toss game night
