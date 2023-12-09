Bryan Thomson Picks up First Professional Shutout in Series Finale
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (17-4-0-1, 35pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (16-6-1-0, 33pts) by a final score of 1-0 Saturday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of a 5,425 fans. Idaho will host Rapid City next week for a three-game series beginning on Wednesday from the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.
The only score of the game came from A.J. White (12th) got the Steelheads on the board 4:41 into the second frame with a power-play score, the eighth straight game Idaho has scored on the man advantage. Zane Franklin from the left-wing half boards sent a backhand pass to Seamus Donohue in the high slot. From there, Donohue looked like he was going to blast a one-timer off but instead slid the puck to White all alone at the far side of the crease.
Bryan Thomson made 26 saves on 26 shots in the win for the Steelheads first shutout of the season while Cale Morris made 22 saves on 23 shots in the loss.
ICCU Three Stars
1) Bryan Thomson (26 saves, first professional shutout)
2) A.J. White (PPG)
3) Cale Morris (KC)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished 1-for-1 on the power-play while Kansas City was 0-for-2. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in eight straight games now.
- Idaho was outshot 26-23, just the fourth time this season Idaho has been outshot.
- Idaho is 23-7-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 11-6-2 in Independence, MO.
- Jade Miller (INJ) and Janis Svanenbergs (INJ).
- A.J. White is tied for second in the league with seven power-play goals.
- Zane Franklin and Seamus Donohue are tied for third in the league with nine power-play assists.
- Wade Murphy, Keaton Mastrodonato, and Francesco Arcuri led Idaho with three shots each.
Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for this season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockeyand KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Fall In Overtime Against Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Take Teddy Tussle 3-2 Over Railers - Worcester Railers HC
- Centazzo, Tuomisto Combine for Five Goals in Overtime Win Over Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tulsa Nails Down Victory in Wheeling - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Fight Back to Steal Point at Kalamazoo, 4-3 (OTL) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Francis Scores OT Winner, Rabbits Extend Franchise-Record Road Winning Streak with Win Over Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Professional Shutout in Series Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Bring Bah Humbug to Wheeling Wonderland - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Down Railers in Shootout, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Take Down Komets on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Rebound With Decisive 4-1 Victory Against Jacksonville - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Falls in OT for Second Night in a Row - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Prevail in OT for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Downed 6-3 by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Four-Goal Third Period Lifts Mariners Over Growlers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Keltie Jeri-Leon Called up by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss/Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee, Poreda Signed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Acquire Darian Skeoch from Savannah - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Finishes Three-Game Series Tonight in Black Hills vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: December 9 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Entertain Gladiators - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Honor Military Heroes & Toss Teddy Bears in Series Finale with Lions - Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Game - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Overtime to Rapid City, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Houser Shines in Icemen's 4-1 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brodzinski's Hat Trick Leads the Way in Americans' 5-3 Win in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Professional Shutout in Series Finale
- Ty Pelton-Byce Scores Fourteen Seconds into Overtime in 5-4 Victory
- Defenseman Jake Murray Recalled by Texas Stars
- Steelheads Fall 7-5 to Kansas City in Wild Third Period
- Defenseman Cody Haiskanen Loaned to AHL's Ontario Reign