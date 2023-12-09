Bryan Thomson Picks up First Professional Shutout in Series Finale

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Idaho Steelheads (17-4-0-1, 35pts) defeated the Kansas City Mavericks (16-6-1-0, 33pts) by a final score of 1-0 Saturday night at the Cable Dahmer Arena in front of a 5,425 fans. Idaho will host Rapid City next week for a three-game series beginning on Wednesday from the Idaho Central Arena for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.

The only score of the game came from A.J. White (12th) got the Steelheads on the board 4:41 into the second frame with a power-play score, the eighth straight game Idaho has scored on the man advantage. Zane Franklin from the left-wing half boards sent a backhand pass to Seamus Donohue in the high slot. From there, Donohue looked like he was going to blast a one-timer off but instead slid the puck to White all alone at the far side of the crease.

Bryan Thomson made 26 saves on 26 shots in the win for the Steelheads first shutout of the season while Cale Morris made 22 saves on 23 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Bryan Thomson (26 saves, first professional shutout)

2) A.J. White (PPG)

3) Cale Morris (KC)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-1 on the power-play while Kansas City was 0-for-2. The Steelheads have scored a power-play goal in eight straight games now.

- Idaho was outshot 26-23, just the fourth time this season Idaho has been outshot.

- Idaho is 23-7-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 11-6-2 in Independence, MO.

- Jade Miller (INJ) and Janis Svanenbergs (INJ).

- A.J. White is tied for second in the league with seven power-play goals.

- Zane Franklin and Seamus Donohue are tied for third in the league with nine power-play assists.

- Wade Murphy, Keaton Mastrodonato, and Francesco Arcuri led Idaho with three shots each.

