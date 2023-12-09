Royals Honor Military Heroes & Toss Teddy Bears in Series Finale with Lions - Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Game
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a two-game home series against the Trois-Rivières Lions at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 9 at Santander Arena.
The home game is the Royals annual Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss promotional game - presented by SolveIT Solutions. The game will feature a camo bucket hat giveaway, pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM), and , free haircuts in sec. 101 provided by Lobos Barbershop, and the opportunity for fans to launch teddy bears onto the ice after the Royals' first goal. The collected teddy bears will be donated to local organizations for the holiday season.
During the game, the Royals will be sporting specialty 'Military Appreciation' jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday at 9 PM.
Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store.
Family-Four-Pack:
SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack
Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets
Royals Right Now:
Reading hoists a 5-12-1-1 record after falling to Trois-Rivières in the series opener, 1-0, on Friday, December 8. The Royals were shutout for the first time since May 6, 2023 in game one of the North Division Final against the Newfoundland Growlers.
Forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10) while Matt Brown and Joe Nardi tie for the team lead in assists (12) and points (18).
Scouting the Lions:
Trois-Rivières (13-8-0-0) leads the North Division and ranks second in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points through 21 games. Forward Anthony Beauregard leads the Lions in points (19) and assists (11). Rookie forward Jakov Novak leads the team in goals (10).
The Lions have played nine of their last ten games on the road. They have dropped four of their last six road contests.
The Royals split their two-game season opening series with the Lions. Reading dropped the first game in their home opener, 4-3, on Saturday, October 28 before winning game two, 7-6, on Sunday, October 29.
-
The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:
FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4
Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals
-
Upcoming Games:
Taylor Swift Night (Royals Version) - Dec. 15 vs. Worcester
Sing your heart out as we celebrate Reading's own Taylor Swift!
Taylor Swift music playlist throughout the game
Friendship bracelet making
Dress as your favorite Taylor Swift Era
Swiftie trivia
New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester
Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!
Balloon drop
New Years Eve specialty jersey
Post-game jersey auction*
Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores
Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
