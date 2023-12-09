Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans center Spencer Asuchak vs. the Utah Grizzlies
(Allen Americans, Credit: Robert Church)
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a three-game series tonight against the Utah Grizzlies. The Americans moved ahead of Utah last night into sixth place in the Mountain Division just two points behind fifth place Rapid City. Game time this evening is 8:10 PM CST.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: 12/20/23 vs. Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST
Brodzinski times 3: Easton Brodzinski was the hero of the night on Friday, leading the Americans to a 5-3 win over Utah. Brodzinski netted the second Americans hat trick of the season joining former Americans forward Matt Marcinew on that list. Brodzinski had three points on Friday with four shots on goal. He finished the night a plus three.
Bakich still out: Americans forward Solag Bakich missed both games against Utah this week with an upper body injury, Bakich is on the trip but not expected to play tonight. In eight games since being traded to Allen, he has one goal and two assists.
McAuley a beast: Colby McAuley had a goal and an assist on Friday with five shots on net. McAuley led the Americans in hits with five. He leads the Americans in goals with eight.
Merilainen gets the win in his first start back with Belleville: Ottawa Senators prospect goaltender Leevi Merilainen, was recalled by the Senators on Friday, and assigned to their American Hockey League affiliate Belleville. Merilainen made the start on Friday night and picked up the win stopping 24 of 26 shots in a 5-2 Belleville win. Merilainen made two starts for Allen during this assignment to the ECHL and went 1-1. The former Ottawa third round draft back is 2-1-0 overall this season with the Americans.
Comparing Allen and Utah
Allen Americans
Home: 1-6-0
Away: 6-6-1
Overall: 7-12-1
Last 10: 4-5-1
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (8) Colby McAuley
Assists: (15) Kris Myllari
Points: (20) Kris Myllari
+/-: (2) Justin Allen
PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux
Utah Grizzlies:
Home: 7-5-0-0
Away: 0-6-0-0
Overall: 7-11-0-0
Last 10: 3-7-0-0
Utah Grizzlies Leaders:
Goals: (7) Nathan Burke
Assists: (11) Brett Stapley
Points: (14) Nathan Burke
+/-: (+7) Bryan Yoon
PIM's (20) Nathan Burke
