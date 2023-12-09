Fuel Take Down Komets on Saturday Night
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS- The Fuel hosted their in-state rivals, the Fort Wayne Komets to finish their weekend on Saturday night. This was the third time this month these teams have met and ultimately the Fuel took the 3-1 win in regulation.
1ST PERIOD
At 5:28, Anthony Petruzzelli got the scoring started with a goal against his former team. Assisted by Cam Hillis and Colin Bilek, the Fuel went up 1-0 early. This was Petruzzelli's first goal as a member of the Fuel.
They added onto their lead at 9:10 with a goal by Matus Spodniak assisted by Jordan Martin.
At 12:45, Fort Wayne's Matt Wedman took an interference penalty giving the Fuel the opportunity on the power play however the Komets killed it off.
Ture Linden scored for Fort Wayne at 18:27 to make it 2-1. Volcan and Adams-Moisan both claimed assists on that goal.
By the end of the first frame, Indy was outshooting Fort Wayne 14-8.
2ND PERIOD
At 6:33 of the second, Chris Cameron and Fort Wayne's Morgan Adams-Moisan each got five minutes for fighting. This officially made Cameron the franchise leader in penalty minutes with 262.
Fort Wayne caught up a bit in shots after some big scoring changes but neither team scored in the second period and the Fuel were still outshooting the Komets 22-19 by the end of the second frame.
3RD PERIOD
At 8:41, Santino Centorame took a holding penalty giving Fort Wayne a power play opportunity. Indy was able to kill off that penalty before taking another one at 13:17, a tripping call on Hillis.
With just under two minutes to go, Fort Wayne pulled their goaltender for the extra skater and at 19:26, Jon Martin scored his tenth goal of the season on the empty net to secure the 3-1 win for the Fuel.
The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on December 16, 2023 for Wintertainment and Teddy Bear Toss against the Kalamazoo Wings.
