Ghost Pirates Fall In Overtime Against Greenville
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Ghost Pirates (7-11-3-1) secured a point but lost 2-1 in overtime against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-3-0-0) on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.
Michael McNevin made his first start for Savannah after being acquired via trade from the Wheeling Nailers this week.
The Ghost Pirates struck first when Vince Marleau scored off a drop pass from Peter Tischke at 8:19. The goal was Marleau's team-leading 12th goal of the year. Pat Guay picked up the secondary assist.
Greenville finally got a shot past McNevin in the second period when Josh McKechney scored a power-play goal at 2:45.
The clubs remained tied from that point on throughout the end of regulation, sending the game to 3-on-3 overtime.
At the 1:02 mark of the extra session, Greenville's Ryan Francis scored on a delayed penalty, winning the game for the visiting Swamp Rabbits. Francis finished the night with two points (one goal, one assist).
McNevin made 30 saves in his Ghost Pirates debut. Savannah went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.
The Ghost Pirates will face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tomorrow afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3 p.m. Coverage of Sunday's game can be found on FloHockey and Mixlr.
