ECHL Transactions - December 9
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 9, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Darian Skeoch, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Add Devon Becker, D activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G recalled by Milwaukee
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG
Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve
Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cam Morrison, F recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Mark Louis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)
Iowa:
Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Grando, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Nate Widman, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)
Maine:
Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Orlando:
Add Alexandre Fortin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Louka Henault, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)
Rapid City:
Add Rhett Kingston, F activated from reserve
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Brown, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Cody Caron, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)
Wheeling:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add John Copeland, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Callin, F placed on reserve
