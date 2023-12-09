ECHL Transactions - December 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 9, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Darian Skeoch, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Add Devon Becker, D activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G recalled by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Add Cole Fraser, D activated from reserve

Delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cam Morrison, F recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Logan Dowhaniuk, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Mark Louis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/26)

Iowa:

Add Maxim Cajkovic, F activated from Injured Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Grando, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nate Widman, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/9)

Maine:

Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Orlando:

Add Alexandre Fortin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Louka Henault, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/30)

Rapid City:

Add Rhett Kingston, F activated from reserve

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Brown, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Mason Millman, D recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Cody Caron, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/4)

Wheeling:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add John Copeland, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Callin, F placed on reserve

