K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (10-11-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, were propelled to victory by two-goal games from former Western Michigan University Broncos Josh Passolt and Ty Glover to defeat the Iowa Heartlanders (9-8-3-1) in overtime at Wings Event Center on Saturday, 4-3.

Ty Glover (12) gave Kalamazoo its third straight win by burying a shot with his feet below the goal line on the left side with 1:44 left in overtime. David Keefer (10) won a key offensive zone face-off to Robert Calisti (7) to set up the goal.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (8-7-0-0) was stellar for the second straight night and made 28 saves in the win, outshining everyone on the ice multiple times in the contest.

Josh Passolt (6) scored on Kalamazoo's first shot of the game at the 2:25 mark of the first with a one-timer from the high slot. Brad Morrison (12) and Keefer (9) picked up helpers on the rush after an Iowa neutral zone turnover.

The Heartlanders answered at the 14:18 mark of the first.

Passolt (7) notched his second two-goal game of the season at the 17:59 mark. The forward beat an Iowa defender to a loose puck after a neutral zone faceoff on the left side and finished the breakaway opportunity.

Glover (11) extended the lead to 3-1 at the 8:06 mark of the second period on the power play. Tanner Sorenson (4) and Erik Bradford (17) executed perfect passing to assist Glover's powerful slap-shot from the right circle.

Iowa scored at the 18:17 mark of the second and again with 2:26 left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Kalamazoo finished the game 1-for-5 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill. The K-Wings outshot Iowa 42-31 and set a new season-best mark for shots while doing so.

The K-Wings will be back in action Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EST versus the Cincinnati Cyclones (10-8-1-0) in the franchise's first-ever Deaf Awareness Game.

