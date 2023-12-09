Tulsa Nails Down Victory in Wheeling

Wheeling, WV. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, surge to a 5-2 win on the road in Wheeling.

On Teddy Bear Toss Night at WesBanco Arena, the Nailers found the back of the net first courtesy of Justin Lee, who received a pass from the right-wing boards at the top of the left point and stepped into a heavy wrist shot past the blocker shoulder of Julian Junca to make it 1-0 Wheeling at the 8:03 mark of the first frame, causing the teddies to rain. Tulsa would quickly spoil the festivities, as Alec Butcher finished off an odd-man rush by snapping a far-side wrist shot past the glove hand of Jaxon Castor along the left wing to tie the game 1-1 at 8:41 into the frame. The Oilers added another in the first via Dante Sheriff on a one-touch wrister at the right point near the blueline off a tapped feed from Anthony Costantini that found its way above the glove of Castor, making it 2-1 Tulsa at the 12:57 mark of the opening period.

Tulsa extended their lead thanks to Jimmy Lodge, who took advantage of a turnover in front of the Nailers' net and punched the puck just past Castor from a few feet out to make the score 3-1 Oilers at the 8:23 mark of the middle frame. Davis "T-Bone" Codd pushed Tulsa's lead to 4-1 just as their power play expired, connecting on a net-side pass from Kyle Crnkovic and slamming a top-shelf goal along the right side at the 15:45 mark of the second.

Tulsa stretched out to a 5-1 lead after Tyler Poulsen had a puck deflect off of his skate from a clearing attempt by Wheeling in their own zone, which found its way on goal and past Castor at the 7:02 mark of the final period. The Nailers would add one last goal at the 15:52 mark of the third via a slapshot from the high slot by Matthew Quercia. Tulsa would go on to win 5-2.

Highlights:

Kyle Crnkovic extends his point streak to eight games.

Tyler Poulsen became the first Oilers player to reach 10 goals this season.

Alec Butcher scored against his former team.

Tulsa had five unique goal scorers.

The Oilers continue their Central Division tour, with a 3:10 p.m. CT matchup against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Sunday, Dec. 10.

