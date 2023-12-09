Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss/Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center

December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release









Utah Grizzlies forward Brandon Cutler

(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Rob Church) Utah Grizzlies forward Brandon Cutler(Utah Grizzlies, Credit: Rob Church)

Allen Americans (7-12-1, 15 points, .375 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (7-11, 14 points, .389 Win %)

Date: December 9, 2023 Venue: Maverik Center

Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming/TV: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/11053527-2023-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio/Radio: Utah Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Saturday's Matchup

The Utah Grizzlies are at Maverik Center as they take on the Allen Americans in the rubber match of a three game series. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Night. Utah is 7-5 at home this season. Allen is 6-6-1 on the road. It's the fourth of seven meetings this season between the clubs. Watch out for Cole Gallant, who had 2 goals and 1 assist on Friday night. Gallant has 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in his last 3 games. Nathan Burke and Brett Stapley are tied for the club lead with 14 points. Burke has a point in 3 straight games. Stapley has 6 assists in 5 games in December.

Games This Week

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 - Allen 2 Utah 5 - Nathan Burke had 2 goals and 1 assist. Adam Berg and Mick Messner each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler added an empty net goal. Dante Giannuzzi got his first pro win as he stopped 34 of 36.

Friday, December 8, 2023 - Allen 5 Utah 3 - Cole Gallant had 2 goals and 1 assist. Brett Stapley had 2 assists. Allen's Easton Brodzinski had 3 goals and was a +3. Colby McAuley added 1 goal and 1 assist. Allen goalie Mark Sinclair saved 30 of 33.

Saturday - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss & Ugly Sweater Night.

Games Next Week

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 - Utah at Cincinnati. 5:35 pm. Heritage Bank Arena.

Friday, December 15, 2023 - Utah at Fort Wayne. 6:00 pm. Memorial Coliseum.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 - Utah at Fort Wayne. 5:30 pm. Memorial Coliseum.

Sunday, December 17, 2023 - Utah at Fort Wayne. 3:00 pm. Memorial Coliseum.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies Sign Forward Patriks Marcinkevics

Forward Patriks Marcinkevics made his professional debut on December 8th at Maverik Center. He had 2 shots on goal and 2 penalty minutes in the 5-3 loss vs Allen.

Nathan Burke and Brett Stapley Share Grizzlies Points Lead

Nathan Burke (7 goals, 7 assists) and Brett Stapley (3 goals, 11 assists) are tied for the team lead with 14 points this season. Burke has a point in 3 straight games, including a 3 point effort on December 6th where he was the number 1 star as he scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Stapley has a point in 10 of 13 games this season. Stapley had 2 assists on December 8th vs Allen.

Could We Finally See an Overtime Game?

The Grizzlies are the only team in the league who have yet to play a game past regulation. The Allen Americans are 2-1 in overtime this season. Last season Utah met Allen 12 times and they went past regulation twice. Utah won 3-2 at Allen in overtime on November 9, 2022 as Connor McDonald got the game winner. On March 17, 2023 Utah won 2-1 at Allen in a shootout as Cameron Wright scored the only goal in the shootout. Trent Miner was outstanding in net that night as he stopped 40 of 41 and all 3 in the shootout.

Player Notes

Nathan Burke has 14 points this season (7 goals, 7 assists). Burke has a respectable 14.9 shooting %. He has scored the first goal in a game twice. He also leads Utah in goals (7) and penalty minutes (20).

Mick Messner has 11 points (5g, 6a) in his last 13 games. Messner is a +6 in his last 13 games. He has 2 multiple point games this season. 9 of his 11 points this season have come at home.

Brett Stapley has a point in 10 of his 13 games with Utah. Stapley has 4 multiple point games. Stapley has 6 assists in 5 games in December.

Bryan Yoon was a +6 in the month of November. Yoon scored his first 2 pro goals last week. He leads Utah with a +7 rating. Yoon has a minus rating in only 1 game this season.

Kyle Mayhew is tied for 4th among league defensemen with 4 goals. He leads Utah d-men with 10 points. Mayhew has an assist in 3 of his last 4 games. Mayhew has a point in 9 of 18 games this season.

Josh Wesley has 65 shots on goal, 2nd among all league defenseman.

Cole Gallant has a point in 4 of his last 5 games. Gallant is a +3 in 5 games in December. He has 6 points in December (3 goals, 3 assists).

Brandon Cutler leads Utah with 2 game winning goals and is 2nd in shots on goal with 63. He is 3rd on the team with 12 points.

Dante Giannuzzi has started in 5 of Utah's last 6 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 6-1 when scoring first. Utah is the only team in the league who has not played a game past regulation. Utah is 7-5 at home this season, outscoring opponents 40 to 35. Utah has 4 shorthanded goals this season. Utah has outshot opponents 198 to 168 in the third period. Utah is 4-1 when leading after 1 period and 6-1 when leading after 2 periods.

Penner Played in 162nd Straight Regular Season Game

On December 8th the Grizzlies Ironman, Tyler Penner, played in his 162nd straight regular season game. Penner has appeared in every regular season and playoff game for Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season. The streak is currently 162 regular season contests and 186 games if you include the postseason. Penner's consecutive game streak is the longest for the Grizzlies in the 21st century.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 7-11

Home record: 7-5

Road record: 0-6

Win percentage: .389

Streak: Lost 1

Standings Points: 14

Last 10: 3-7

Goals per game: 2.78 (26th) Goals for: 50

Goals against per game: 3.17 (Tied 11th) Goals Against: 57

Shots per game: 31.33 (15th)

Shots against per game: 31.89 (17th)

Power Play: 9 for 54 - 16.7 % (Tied 20th)

Penalty Kill: 42 for 56 - 75.0 % (Tied 23rd)

Penalty Minutes: 167. 9.28 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 4.

Record When Scoring First: 6-1.

Opposition Scores First: 1-10.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-4.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 13 20 17 0 50

Opposition 18 20 19 0 57

Team Leaders

Goals: Nathan Burke (7)

Assists: Brett Stapley (11)

Points: Burke/Stapley (14)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+7)

PIM: Burke (20)

Power Play Points: Jordan Martel/Stapley (5)

Power Play Goals: Martel (3)

Power Play Assists: Stapley (3)

Shots on Goal: Josh Wesley (65)

Shooting Percentage: Cole Gallant (16.7 %) - Minimum 14 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Trent Miner (4)

Save %: Miner (.916)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.52)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

4 - Brett Stapley.

3 - Nathan Burke, Brandon Cutler.

2- Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Mick Messner.

1 - Adam Berg, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Kyle Mayhew, Dakota Raabe, Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

Streaks

Goals: Mick Messner (2)

Assists: Burke (3) Gallant, Brett Stapley (2)

Points - Burke, Gallant (3) Messner, Stapley (2)

Images from this story

