Stingrays Defeat Everblades in Overtime
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
ESTERO FL - The South Carolina Stingrays (12-7-2-0) earned a massive 2-1 overtime victory over the Florida Everblades (9-7-4-0) on Saturday night. Austin Magera scored the overtime winner, and Mitchell Gibson made 22 saves in the victory.
Jonny Evans opened the scoring for the Rays 11:04 into the game. Evans darted up the left wing and fired a wrist shot over the blocker of Florida goaltender Cam Johnson for his first goal of the season.
Florida pressured in the second period, but Gibson kept them off the score sheet.
11:04 into the third period, the Everblades tied it up when Chris Ordoobadi knocked in his first goal of the season. The goal was reviewed for potential goaltender interference, but the call on the ice stood.
Magera ended the game just 19 seconds into overtime with his eleventh goal of the season. Jack Adams muscled his way to the net and sent a backhand to Magera, who deposited the puck into the open cage to seal the win for the Stingrays.
South Carolina concludes their four-game road trip on Tuesday night against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm at Amway Center.
2023-24 Single Game tickets are on sale! Tickets to all remaining regular season home games are available at the following link.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Fall In Overtime Against Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Take Teddy Tussle 3-2 Over Railers - Worcester Railers HC
- Centazzo, Tuomisto Combine for Five Goals in Overtime Win Over Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tulsa Nails Down Victory in Wheeling - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Fight Back to Steal Point at Kalamazoo, 4-3 (OTL) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Francis Scores OT Winner, Rabbits Extend Franchise-Record Road Winning Streak with Win Over Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Professional Shutout in Series Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Bring Bah Humbug to Wheeling Wonderland - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Down Railers in Shootout, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Take Down Komets on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Rebound With Decisive 4-1 Victory Against Jacksonville - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Falls in OT for Second Night in a Row - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Prevail in OT for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Downed 6-3 by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Four-Goal Third Period Lifts Mariners Over Growlers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Keltie Jeri-Leon Called up by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss/Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee, Poreda Signed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Acquire Darian Skeoch from Savannah - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Finishes Three-Game Series Tonight in Black Hills vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: December 9 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Entertain Gladiators - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Honor Military Heroes & Toss Teddy Bears in Series Finale with Lions - Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Game - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Overtime to Rapid City, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Houser Shines in Icemen's 4-1 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brodzinski's Hat Trick Leads the Way in Americans' 5-3 Win in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.