Keltie Jeri-Leon Called up by Wranglers

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Keltie Jeri-Leon has been called-up to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Jeri-Leon has a goal and an assist in this weekend's series with Wichita bringing him to 10 points on the season. The Kelowna, British Columbia-native has previous AHL experience from the 2021-22 season with the Providence Bruins and Abbotsford Canucks.

Enjoying his start to the campaign, Jeri-Leon is on pace to break his single-season assists high as he is on pace for 22 assists this year.

Yesterday, the Rush activated forward Riley Ginnell from the injured reserve list to give the Rush three options at forward who have not seen action this weekend (Ginnell, Rhett Kingston, and Weiland Parrish).

Rapid City hosts Wichita this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. on Teddy Toss Night presented by Black Hills Energy. Tickets are available at rapidcityrush.com.

