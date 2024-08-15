Rush Re-Sign Brett Davis

August 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced the return of forward Brett Davis via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment on Thursday.

The Rush acquired Davis in a trade that sent forward Jimmy Soper to the Florida Everblades on March 5th. Davis flourished with Rapid City, putting up 12 points in 17 games as one of the team's hottest players down the stretch.

"I am really excited to get back to Rapid City and meet all the guys," said Davis. "Looking forward to being part of a consistent hockey team that makes a push in the postseason!"

Davis, 25, came to the ECHL after two strong seasons at the University of Manitoba, during which he produced over a point per game. With 29 points in 23 games last season, Davis was the Bisons' top scorer. He led the team in goals as a first-year player the year prior.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder from Oakbank, Manitoba brings substantial major junior hockey experience with over 300 Western Hockey League games played and 200 total points amassed. In addition to his on-ice success, Davis served as an alternate captain in the WHL twice.

"Brett gained a lot of ice time here after picking him up in a trade, and he really thrived as a player," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He became a leader on and off the ice for us. I like his attitude: he wants to get back here, take on a leadership role, and prove that he can play at the next level, so he will do whatever he can to showcase his ability. The added stability of having him for the full year will be tremendous. We are looking for Brett to take on a big role this season."

Davis is a 2017 sixth-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars and suited up for them at the 2018 NHL Prospect Tournament. He has five games of AHL experience with the Manitoba Moose in 2021.

The Rush has announced the following nine signed players:

Forwards (6): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman, Mason McCarty, Brett Davis

Defensemen (2): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

Single-game tickets for opening weekend are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

