Former ECHL Goaltender of the Year Tomas Sholl Returns to Steelheads

August 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed goaltender Tomas Sholl to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Sholl, 30, enters his eighth professional season, fourth with Idaho, after spending the parts of the last four seasons playing overseas. The 6-foot, 180lb netminder was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2019-20 leading the league with 2.14 goals against average appearing in 41 games posting a (28-8-5) record with a .924 save percentage. In addition, he was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team, Goaltender of the Month in February, and Goaltender of the Month on four separate occasions. During his first full season in the ECHL in 2018-19 Sholl led the league with a .928 save percentage appearing in 39 contests pitching a (26-12-1) record with 2.25 goals against average. He was named to the ECHL All-Star Game, All-Rookie Team, Second All-Star Team, and Goaltender of the Week twice. During the summer of 2019 he signed an AHL contract with the Texas Stars.

The Hermosa Beach, CA native was originally acquired by Idaho from the Adirondack Thunder on Feb. 28, 2018 where he went onto post a (9-0-2) record in 11 games with a 1.24 goals against average and .953 save percentage. He began the 2017-18 season in the SPHL where he led the league with a 2.53 goals against average splitting time with Macon and Evansville posting a (14-3-3) record in 20 contests with a .917 save percentage. In addition, he was selected to the SPHL All-Rookie Team and Second All-Star Team.

Last season playing in Sweden with Södertälje SK he led HockeyAllsvenskan with a 2.22 goals against average collecting a (17-14-0) record in 32 games with a .910 save percentage. He played two seasons in the ICEHL with HC Pustertal and led the league with a .923 save percentage during 2022-23 and was named to the All-Star Team in 2021-22.

In parts of three seasons in the ECHL Sholl was appeared in 99 games posting a (68-20-9) record with a 2.07 goals against average and .930 save percentage. In Idaho's ECHL era he is first in shutouts (12), second in wins (63), third in goals against average (2.07), and fourth in save percentage (.929).

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.