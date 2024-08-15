Gladiators Bring Back Yoder, Easton Armstrong Signed for 2024-25

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has re-signed Zach Yoder, and inked Easton Armstrong to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

A native of nearby Woodstock, Georgia, the 30-year-old Yoder signs on for his fourth straight season with the Gladiators, notching a total of 29 points (6g-23a) in 188 games.

"I'm happy to be back for year four," said Zach Yoder. "We have a real good group coming back, and by having a player like Eric Neiley back in the fold, it boosts the team on the ice, and is a huge add to the locker room. I'm excited to get things rolling here soon, and am ready for a great year."

Before beginning his professional career, Yoder played one season at the Air Force Academy, appearing in 29 games, scoring nine points (1g-8a). Following that, he played with Ferris State University for three seasons, where he posted 21 points (5g-16a).

"Zach is a big defenseman with a long reach, that plays the game hard," said assistant coach Matt Ginn. "He's a versatile player that can play forward as well, and will do whatever is asked of him. He's a team first guy and a very popular player int he room. Zach knows his game well, and that level of consistency will help our group grow. We're excited to have him back in the mix."

Armstrong, 21, is set to make his professional debut this October, after appearing in 210 total games in the Western Hockey League, with the Regina Pats, Winnipeg Ice, Wenatchee Wild, and most recently, the Saskatoon Blades.

"I'm beyond excited to be an Atlanta Gladiators," said Easton Armstrong. "I can't wait to bring high energy on and off the ice, and be a part of winning a Kelly Cup."

The 6-3, 204-pound forward had a career year this past season, recording 47 points (28g-19a) in 58 games with Saskatoon, to go along with a +21 rating. In 11 playoff games, the offensive-minded forward posted 14 points (6g-8a).

"Easton had a great showing as a free agent invite to Nashville's summer development camp," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "He's grown up seeing first hand from his father what it takes to make it to the highest level in our game. He played in a lot of different situations in Saskatoon last year and really had a successful season and was a very important piece for them. Easton has a ton of energy, and I know he's excited to get his professional career started and we can't wait to see how he develops."

Easton Armstrong and Zach Yoder join Josh Boyer, Dylan Carabia, Carson Denomie, Ryan Cranford, Brenden Datema, Drew DeRidder, Tyler Drevitch, P.J. Fletcher, Andrew Jarvis, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, Derek Topatigh, and Mitch Walinski as players who have officially signed with the Gladiators for the 2024-25 season.

