Twinning and Winning, as the Americans Sign Brothers from Western Canada

August 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, is proud to announce the team has signed forward Rylan Van Unen, and defenseman, Mike Van Unen, to contracts for the 2024-2025 season.

"I'm super excited to get down to Texas, and start my pro career," said Rylan Van Unen. "I've heard great things about the city and the team. "

Rylan Van Unen just finished four years at Northern Michigan University, where he had 10 points in 33 games, along with 55 penalty minutes in his final year of collegiate hockey, where he was eighth on the team in scoring.

"Rylan (VanUnen) is always competing," noted Head Coach B.J Adams. "He plays hard on the puck, and on the forecheck."

Mike Van Unen also played his collegiate hockey at Northern Michigan University. The 6-foot-1, and 190-pound blueliner played 11 games in the ECHL last season with the Adirondack Thunder, that included two games against the Americans last April.

"Mike (VanUnen) is a solid defender who plays with an edge," said B.J. Adams. "He plays hard and can make that go-first pass. He also does all the little things well."

"I'm pumped to be coming to Allen," said Mike Van Unen. "The fans and atmosphere around the rink are amazing. I witnessed that firsthand last year when I played for Adirondack in Allen. I'm looking forward to being a part of the team. "

The Americans open training camp in October. Home-opening weekend is October 25th and 26th when the Americans host the Kansas City Mavericks.

