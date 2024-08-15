Admirals Bring Back Scoring Forward Nault for the Upcoming Season

August 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Thursday they have signed forward Kamerin Nault to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Nault, 28, signed with Norfolk in January 2024 after splitting time with the Florida Everblades and Iowa Heartlanders to start the season. In 29 games with the Admirals, Nault scored 11 goals and corralled six assists.

"Kamerin is a pure goal-scorer that found his touch from a few years ago," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He scored early big-time goals for us and upon his arrival. His veteran leadership will be big for our forward group."

Admirals forward Kamerin Nault takes a shot against the Reading Royals on April 3, 2024 | Photo: Paul Jensen In 2022-23, Nault played in nine games with the Reading Royals, posting four points (all of which came against Norfolk). Shortly after, he signed with Fife in the EIHL and finished with 11 points in 11 games.

The 2019-20 season was Nault's best season as a professional, in which he finished with 32 points in 40 games with Greenville.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native played in 21 career games against the Admirals with Greenville, Atlanta, and Reading. In those contests, Nault scored nine goals and posted 14 assists.

"I am looking forward to building off all the success of last year and being a part of continuing to build the new culture here in Norfolk," said Nault. "I can't wait to get back to the Scope and see what this year has in store for us."

