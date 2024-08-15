Adirondack Thunder Announce Preseason Schedule

August 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced a home-and-home preseason series against the Reading Royals prior to the 2024-25 regular-season opener.

The Thunder will host the Royals at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. and travel to Santander Arena on Saturday, October 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the game are just $10. Full and half season ticket holders will receive their seat for free to the preseason home game on October 11. More information on how to secure your tickets to the Thunder's home preseason game will be announced in the coming weeks.

2024-25 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Friday, October 11 - Reading @ Adirondack - Cool Insuring Arena - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 - Adirondack @ Reading - Santander Arena - 7 p.m.

The 2024-25 schedule is HERE!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

