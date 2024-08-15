Zach Tolkinen Named Maine Mariners Assistant Coach

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced on Thursday that Zach Tolkinen has been named the team's new Assistant Coach. The first captain in team history, Tolkinen was a defenseman for the Mariners during their first two seasons of existence from 2018-2020 and is an ECHL veteran of over 440 career games. The hire comes after Johnny McInnis recently stepped down from the staff to pursue other opportunities.

"Before we can win on the ice, we need to win in the locker room and hiring Zach is a big win for the locker room," said Mariners President Adam Goldberg. "He brings leadership and experience to develop our players into the group that will fight for every point. Having Terrence and Zach on the bench puts us in a great position to have the Mariners compete for the North Division. It is great to have Zach back in the organization."

Tolkinen, 34 is originally from Lino Lakes, MN and played seven seasons in the ECHL, debuting in 2014 with the Elmira Jackals. He also played for the Missouri Mavericks, Rapid City Rush, and Wheeling Nailers, before joining the Mariners in 2018 for their first season. Prior to the start of the season, Tolkinen was named captain, joining now Head Coach & General Manager Terrence Wallin (an alternate captain) on the inaugural leadership group.

"I'm excited to bring 'Tolks' on board as the new assistant coach," said Wallin. "He was a leader and wore the C when we played together from 2018-2020 and we've always had a solid relationship. It's nice to bring a familiar face in who knows the league, has leadership qualities and, most importantly, knows the organization well."

Tolkinen got the opportunity to make his American Hockey League debut late in the 2018-19 season when he joined the Hartford Wolf Pack, Maine's AHL affiliate at the time. He'd re-sign with the Mariners for the 2019-20 season, where he once again captained the team. After the pandemic shuttered the end of the Mariners season and all of 2020-21, Tolkinen played one final season for the Fort Wayne Komets in 2021-22. In total, he skated in 441 career regular season ECHL games, plus 17 playoff contests. His nine AHL games put him at exactly 450 regular season games played in his professional career.

"I'm looking forward to the players getting into town and exited to work with Terrence and staff," said Tolkinen. "Portland is a destination spot in this league with a great city, arena and passionate fans. I'm so excited to be back with the Mariners and can't wait to get the season going!"

