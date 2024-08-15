K-Wings Re-Sign Defenseman Connor Walters

August 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Connor Walters has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Connor brings experience and steady play on the back end," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He's always willing to sacrifice and block shots on penalty kill."

Walters, 27, is a 6-foot 1-inch, 205-pound, Welland, ON native who scored 10 points (1g-9a) in 55 games for the K-Wings in 2023-24. He also got his first taste of the Kelly Cup Playoffs last year, appearing in three playoff games for Kalamazoo.

"I honestly can't wait to be back at Wings Event Center," Walters said. "The team & fanbase is amazing and it's a special place to play."

The fourth-year pro appeared in 44 games between Toledo and Wichita in 2021-22, scoring nine points (3g-6a) before heading to Czechia and playing one game for Orli in the ICEHL. He returned to Wichita for 2022-23, notching one goal and 15 assists in 63 games for the Thunder.

Walters played in 56 games over three seasons at Brock University (USports), totaling 29 points (3g-26a) in the regular season with three assists in nine playoff games. He also had a productive OHL career, winning the OHL Cup with Hamilton in 2017-18, putting up 13 points (3g-10a) in the regular season and six more points (1g-5a) in 21 playoff games.

The K-Wings will continue building their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19. Click HERE to be a part of history.

