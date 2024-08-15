Nilsen, Federkow Choose Heartlanders

August 15, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Defensemen Hakon Nilsen and Connor Federkow have signed ECHL contracts with the Iowa Heartlanders.

Nilsen, 26, is entering his sixth professional season and first in North America. Over the last five seasons, the 6-foot-2, 205-lb., right-handed shot has skated in Norway, Czechia and Denmark. He produced five goals, 21 points and 67 points for Herlev in Denmark's top professional league last season.

Originally from St. Catherine's, ON, the 5-foot-10, 188-lb., left-handed shot is the seventh defenseman to sign with the team for the 2024-25 season. Federkow registered nine assists and 120 penalty minutes for OHL Niagara in 2023-24.

2024-25 roster

Goaltenders (1): William Rousseau

Defensemen (8): Jules Boscq, Louka Henault, Bogdans Hodass, Chris Lipe, Lincoln Erne, Zeteny Hadobas, Connor Federkow, Hakon Nilsen

Forwards (10): Yuki Miura, Will Calverley, Jonny Sorenson, Adam Goodsir, Nico Blachman, Jack O'Brien, Dakota Raabe, Parker Aucoin, Ryan Miotto, Zach Dubinsky

Quotables

Head Coach & General Manager Derek Damon: "Connor is a versatile player that is capable of potentially playing both defenseman and forward for us this year. He adds grit to our lineup and a team-first mentality that made him a fan favorite when he played for London and Niagara in the OHL. We are excited to give him his first shot in professional hockey and expect him to have a strong training camp with us in a few months."

Nilsen played parts of five professional seasons in Norway's top professional league. He skated for four seasons in the OHL with Flint and helped the Firebirds qualify for the OHL postseason for the first time in 2017.

Federkow compiled four goals, 18 points and 225 penalty minutes over three OHL seasons (153 GP). He helped London advance to the 2023 OHL Finals. He is 21 years old.

