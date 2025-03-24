Heartlanders' Magic Number Is 6 to Clinch First-Ever Postseason Appearance

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders have one game this week, returning home for a Sunday 3:00 p.m. showdown against the Wichita Thunder at Xtream Arena. Sunday is Happy Gilmore Day, pres. by Waggle Golf, featuring an appearance from the Kelly Cup (The ECHL's Championship Trophy) plus a postgame skate thanks to The Family Dental Center.

Iowa is coming off back-to-back wins against the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday and Sunday at Xtream Arena.

The Heartlanders' magic number is 6 points to clinch the team's first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Every Heartlanders win lowers this number by two points. Additionally, any loss by the "first team out" (the fifth-place team in points % in the Central Division) also lowers this number.

Iowa sits third place in the Central Division with a 33-21-6-4 record (76 points), four points back of second-place Fort Wayne and 14 points ahead of fourth-place Bloomington.

Need to know:

- Nathan Noel registered his first shootout-winning goal of the season Sunday, ending an 11-round shootout that the Heartlanders won, 2-1. - The 11-round shootout Sunday vs. Fort Wayne was the longest shootout in Heartlanders history. - Iowa is at home for the next seven games. The Heartlanders are 18-6-3-2 at home this season.

This week's games

Sunday, Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m. vs Wichita Thunder (Happy Gilmore Day + Kelly Cup Appearance + Postgame Skate)

Last week's games

Friday, Mar. 21 vs. Fort Wayne: Iowa scored a goal from Matt Sop but couldn't come back from an early third period deficit and dropped, 4-1.

Saturday, Mar. 22 vs. Fort Wayne: Iowa forward Jack O'Brien earned his first career multi-goal game and put it away with a strike in the final eight minutes of the third for a 3-1 win.

Sunday, Mar. 23 vs. Fort Wayne: T.J. Walsh scored in the first period and the Heartlanders outlasted Fort Wayne in an 11-round shootout, the longest in team history, 2-1. William Rousseau stopped 33 shots in regulation and overtime, then added ten stops in the shootout.

Sunday, Mar. 30 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Wichita: Happy Gilmore Day, pres. by Waggle Golf + Kelly Cup Appearance + Postgame Skate

Now that's what I call a Hole-In-One! We're paying homage to one of the best comedy movies ever and celebrating the start of golf season. Plus, check out the Kelly Cup, the ECHL's championship trophy, at the game, and join us for a postgame skate, pres. by The Family Dental Center.

Friday, Apr. 4 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk: Star Wars Night

Join us for an LED Foam Stick Giveaway and a postgame jersey auction! Let the Force guide you through a night of out-of-this-world excitement.

Saturday, Apr. 5 at 6:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk: BLUEY Night

Bluey Tix - NO FEES Here From now until March 28th, ALL taxes and fees on ticket purchases for Bluey Night will be covered by us-including our $10 online youth tickets. This special offer is ONLY available at this link. Act now! After March 29th, you can still buy $10 youth tickets online, but we won't cover the fees. And, if you wait till the day of the game to buy, the only tickets available at the box office will start at $30. So, skip the lines and grab your tickets now. During the game, Bluey will be on the concourse to meet our wonderful fans on a first-come, first-served basis during specific time slots.

But, if lines aren't your thing, you can purchase a No-Wait Experience beforehand to guarantee your meet & greet with Bluey herself!

