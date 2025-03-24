ECHL Transactions - March 24
March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 24, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Dominiks Marcinkevics, F
Orlando:
Avery Winslow, D
Alex Cohen, F
Trois-Rivières:
Jonathan Yantsis, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
delete Josh Filmon, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Cincinnati:
delete Brett Miller, G released as emergency backup goalie
Indy:
delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford
delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
delete Jules Boscq, D loaned to Iowa Wild
Orlando:
add Ty Taylor, G signed contract
add Liam Devlin, F signed contract
add Avery Winslow, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
add Luke Pavichich, G signed contract
delete Liam Devlin, F placed on reserve
delete Theo Calvas, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
Reading:
add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Trois-Rivières:
add Emmett Serensits, D returned from bereavement leave
