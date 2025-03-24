ECHL Transactions - March 24

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 24, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Dominiks Marcinkevics, F

Orlando:

Avery Winslow, D

Alex Cohen, F

Trois-Rivières:

Jonathan Yantsis, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

delete Josh Filmon, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Cincinnati:

delete Brett Miller, G released as emergency backup goalie

Indy:

delete D.J. King, D recalled by Rockford

delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

delete Jules Boscq, D loaned to Iowa Wild

Orlando:

add Ty Taylor, G signed contract

add Liam Devlin, F signed contract

add Avery Winslow, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Luke Pavichich, G signed contract

delete Liam Devlin, F placed on reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Reading:

add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Trois-Rivières:

add Emmett Serensits, D returned from bereavement leave

