ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Indy's Cam Hausinger has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #908, Wheeling at Indy, on March 23.

Hausinger is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a kneeing infraction at 2:26 of the first period.

Hausinger will miss Indy's games at Adirondack on March 26 and March 28.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

