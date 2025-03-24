Parker Gahagen Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Parker Gahagen has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley. Gahagen has been loaned twice this season to Reading by Lehigh Valley (Oct. 3, 2024 & Mar. 18, 2025).

Gahagen, 31, has recorded a 4-5-1 record with a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save-percentage (SV%) in ten games for the Royals this season. Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, the Amherst, New York native produced a 9-3-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .906 SV% in 17 games for the Phantoms between his first recall by Lehigh Valley on November 17th, 2024 and latest loan to Reading on March 18th, 2025.

The 6'2", 194-pound, left-catching netminder earned the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week honor for the opening week of the season with the Royals, where he hoisted a 2-0-0-0 record and .937 SV%. It was the sixth time Gahagen earned the selection his career, which is tied for the fifth most in ECHL history.

As a Royal, Gahagen has posted a 14-9-1 record, a 2.49 GAA and .919 save percentage in 24 games since the start of the 2023-24 season. With Lehigh Valley, Gahagen has registered a 16-11-6 record, 2.62 GAA and .910 SV% in 35 games as a Phantom.

Prior to his AHL contract with Lehigh Valley, Gahagen backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen in the ECHL during the 2022-23 season with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage. He received his fifth Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week honor for the week of March 6-12 where he stopped all 56 shots faced over two starts for a 1.000 save percentage.

Currently playing in his seventh professional season, Gahagen posts a 96-52-12 record, 2.58 GAA and .915 SV% across 177 professional career games. He hoists a 21-15-6 record, 2.79 GAA and .904 SV% across stints in the AHL with Lehigh Valley, Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. During the 2022-23 season, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games.

Gahagen attended The United States Military Academy at West Point where he played goalie for four years at Army. He was named AHA Second Team All-Conference twice and sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights.

