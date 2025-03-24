Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears dropped their only game of the week last week on Wednesday night in Jacksonville by a 3-2 score. It's another light week ahead for Orlando, who plays Wednesday morning against the Atlanta Gladiators.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, March 26 - at Atlanta Gladiators - 10:30AM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 33-22-10-0 (.585)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 54 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 22 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 32 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 192 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jaydon Dureau - +11

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, March 19 at Jacksonville Icemen: 2-3 L

The Solar Bears opened the scoring in the first period on a power play goal from Anthony Bardaro and took a 1-0 lead into the second period. Jacksonville would score two in the frame to take the lead, but Chris Harpur answered back with his second goal of the season. The Icemen tallied the only goal of the third period to take a 3-2 decision.

BITES:

Jaydon Dureau has appeared in 99 ECHL games, all with Orlando

Ryan Fanti is second in minutes played (2151)

Aaron Luchuk is 15th in league scoring (54)

Orlando is first at home on the penalty kill (87.7)

Orlando has played the most overtime/shootout games this season (23)

Orlando is first in shootout percentage (.667)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Three former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 41 GP, 24-9-7, .918%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 51 GP, 17g-19a

Brandon Halverson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 1 GP, 0-1-0, .792%

