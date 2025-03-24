Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), picked up a three-game series sweep over the Allen Americans last week as rookie goaltender Ben Kraws recorded two shutouts and turned aside 89 of 91 shots receiving ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 26 at Tahoe| 8 p.m. (MT)

Friday, Mar. 28 at Tahoe | 8:30 p.m. (MT)

Saturday, Mar. 29 at Tahoe | 8 p.m. (MT)

Sunday, Mar. 30 at Tahoe | 4 p.m. (MT)

You can watch all four games on FloHockey.

You can listen Wednesday on KTIK The Ticket - 95.3FM/1350AM with games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on KBOI 670 AM.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 19

Idaho (7) vs. Allen (0)

Idaho led 3-0 after the first period with goals from Patrick Kudla, Mason McCarty, and Demetrios Koumontzis (1-1-2). Midway through the second period Kaleb Pearson and Reece Harsch (1-1-2) provided a pair of four-on-four goals 58 seconds apart from one another stretching the lead to 5-0 heading into the third period. Francesco Arcuri scored early into the final stanza while Wade Murphy (1-1-2) found the back of the net late in the game. Ben Kraws made 27 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Friday, Mar. 21

Idaho (1) vs. Allen (0)

Kaleb Pearson scored a power-play goal 18 seconds into the first period from Parker Berge and Matt Register as the Steelheads finished the game 1-for-5 on the man advantage and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Ben Kraws made 31 saves for his second consecutive shutout, fourth overall on the season.

Saturday, Mar. 22

Idaho (5) vs. Allen (2)

Kaleb Pearson made it 1-0 just 24 seconds into the game before Brendan Hoffmann and Patrick Kudla (2-0-2) scored 73 seconds apart from one another midway through the frame as the Steelheads led 3-0 heading into the second. Kudla scored in the front half of the second period stretching the lead to 4-0 before Wade Murphy struck on the power-play late in the stanza making it 5-0. Allen's Miko Matikka scored a pair of goals inside six minutes to play in the game as Ben Kraws made 31 saves in the win.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (42-16-4-1, 89pts, 0.706%, 9 GR)

2. Tahoe Knight Monsters (38-20-4-1, 81pts, 0.643%, 9 GR)

3. Wichita Thunder (35-21-6-1, 77pts, 0.611%, 9 GR)

4. Tulsa Oilers (34-21-5-3, 76pts, 0.603%, 9 GR)

5. Idaho Steelheads (32-21-8-1, 73pts, 0.589%, 10 GR)

6. Rapid City Rush (28-26-6-3, 65pts, 0.516%, 9 GR)

7. Utah Grizzlies (20-36-6-2, 48pts, 0.375%, 8 GR)

8. Allen Americans (14-38-8-2, 38pts 0.306%, 10 GR)

THIS WEEK IN THE MOUNTAIN DIVISION

Kansas City hosts Wichita Wednesday/Saturday and are in Wichita on Friday.

Tulsa hosts Rapid City Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Utah hosts Allen Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins has appeared in all 62 games this season.

#3 Nick Canade has eight points (7G, 1A) in his last 12 games.

#8 Kaleb Pearson has a goal in three straight games while adding one assist. He has nine points (7G, 2A) in his first 11 pro games.

#9 Brendan Hoffmann has 12 points (6G, 6A) in his last 17 games.

#11 Mason McCarty has eight points (2G, 6A) in his last 12 games.

#13 Francesco Arcuri has four goals in his last eight games and 12 points (4G, 8A) in his last 12 games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has a point in 11 of his last 14 games (5G, 11A).

#18 A.J. White has four assists in his last three games.

#19 Patrick Moynihan has eight points (3G, 5A) in his last 10 games.

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis has five points (2G, 3A) in his last four games.

#26 Jade Miller has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last 14 games.

#27 Jason Horvath has an assist in six of his last seven games (8A) and 10 assists in his last 10 games.

#33 Ben Kraws has made five straight starts including 12 of the last 13 games dating back to Feb. 21. He is 6-2-0 in his last eight starts with three shutouts, a 1.62 goals against average, and a .949 save percentage.

#36 Parker Berge has two assists in his first three games with Idaho.

#43 Matt Register has appeared in all 62 games this season and has 11 assists in his last 15 games.

#47 Patrick Kudla has three goals in his last three games.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#3 Nick Canade is tied for sixth with six major penalties.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is tied for the league lead with 12 power-play goals while his 22 man advantage points are tied for sixth.

#33 Ben Kraws is tied for first among ECHL goaltenders with four shutouts, tied for second among all goalies. His 20 wins are tied for second among league rookies, tied for fourth among all netminders. His 1,929 minutes played are third among rookies, 10th among all goaltenders. His .911 save percentage is tied for sixth among rookies.

#36 Parker Berge leads all league rookie defensemen with 40 points. His 34 assists lead all first year defenders and second among all rookie skaters. His 13 power-play assists are second among league blueliners.

#43 Matt Register leads all ECHL defenders with 45 assists and are fourth among all skaters. Hid 50 points are tied for second among league defensemen while his plus-28 rating is third, seventh among all skaters.

RECENT MILESTONES

#9 Brendan Hoffmann tallied his 100th career ECHL point with a goal on Saturday.

#13 Francesco Arcuri registered his 6th multi-point game of the year on Saturday in his 20th contest.

#15 C.J. Walker picked up his first professional fighting major on Saturday.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce recorded his 100th career assist as a Steelhead on Wednesday.

#18 A.J. White notched his eighth multi-point game of the season with three assists on Saturday, his fourth three assist game of the year.

#43 Matt Register played his 200th Steelhead game Friday.

#47 Patrick Kudla scored two goals on Saturday for his second career multi-goal game.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#2 Trevor Zins is four games shy of 100 as a Steelhead.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce is three games shy of 200 pro games.

#26 Jade Miller is five points shy of 100 career ECHL points.

TEAM NOTES

- Idaho has sold-out in 66 consecutive regular season home games and are 16-12-4-1 in Boise this season. They're 4-2 in their last six games after collecting their first three-game series sweep on home ice since Dec.18-21.

- The Steelheads are seventh with a goals for average of 3.45 and 20th with a goals against average of 3.27 after outscoring Allen 13-2. They've scored four or more goals in six of their last 10 games and in 29 of 62 games with a 25-1-3-0 record.

- Idaho will play seven straight games on the road beginning Wednesday. They're 16-9-4-0 away from Boise this season. Since Jan. 17 they've collected a point in 12 of 15 games with a 9-3-3-0 mark.

- The Steelheads are 15-for-15 on the penalty kill over their last five games and 30-for-33 (90.9%) during March. They're 15th on the season 177-for-220 (80.5%).

- Idaho is fifth on the power-play 47-for-216 (21.8%) having scored a man advantage goal in six of their last 10 games, 10-for-34 (29.4%).

- The Steelheads have scored first in three straight games and in 30 of 62 games with a record of 22-1-6-1.

- Idaho is 16-0-2-0 when leading after the first period and 22-0-1-0 when leading after two periods.

- The Steelheads are third averaging 33.95 shots for per game. They've outshot their opponents in 30 of 62 games with a record of 17-4-8-1.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ty Pelton-Byce, Brendan Hoffmann (22)

Assists: Matt Register (45)

Points: Ty Pelton-Byce (53)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+28)

PIMs: Connor Punnett (96)

PPGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (12)

GWGs: Ty Pelton-Byce (4)

Shots: Brendan Hoffmann (185)

Wins: Ben Kraws (20)

GAA: Ben Kraws (2.89)

SV%: Ben Kraws (.911)

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.