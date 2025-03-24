Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 24, 2025

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Overall Record: 41-15-8-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 21 vs. Wheeling (3-2 Loss/OT)

March 22 vs. Wheeling (6-2 Win)

March 23 vs. Bloomington (4-3 Win/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 28 at Florida (7:30 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

March 29 at Florida (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports

WALLEYE NOTES

Battle-Bested: The Toledo Walleye took five of six points during the weekend, taking three of four points in a very physical pair of games against the Wheeling Nailers, falling 3-2 in overtime on Friday and bouncing back to take a dominant 6-2 win on Saturday. Toledo then grinded out a 4-3 overtime win against the Bloomington Bison on Sunday. The Walleye enter the new week sitting third in the ECHL with 91 points, six points behind the South Carolina Stingrays in the race for the Brabham Cup. The Fish sit atop the Western Conference with a two-point cushion over the Kansas City Mavericks (89) and maintain an 11-point lead over the Fort Wayne Komets in the Central Division.

Lava Lewy: Forward Mitchell Lewandowski has been liquid-fire since the calendar turned to 2025. Lewandowski has scored 31 points (14G, 17A) in the 22 ECHL games he has played since the new year. His scorching-hot stretch included a four-game AHL stint with the Milwaukee Admirals.

Selling 68: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 68 games. The sellout streak exceeds the full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders. Over the sellout streak, Toledo has welcomed over 544,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 8,007 fans and 108% arena capacity.

Heading Down South: The Toledo Walleye embark on their biggest test yet this season. The Fish will battle the three-time defending champion Florida Everblades in a pair of games on Friday and Saturday. The Everblades are second in the Southern Division and in the ECHL with 94 points (43-13-7-1).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Mitchell Lewandowski (1G, 8A, +6)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-1, 2.42 GAA, .907 SVP)

