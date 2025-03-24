K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings with Pts in 14 of 16, Return Home for Three at Wec

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Final three-game home set of the regular season this week - 269, Stanley Cup © & Pucks N' Paws / Paw Patrol Nights on docket.

OVERALL RECORD: 27-28-5-2

LAST WEEK: 0-1-2-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-28-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week at Wings Event Center. First, the K-Wings host the Cincinnati Cyclones Wednesday for 269 Night. Then, Kalamazoo welcomes the South Carolina Stingrays Friday for Stanley Cup © Night and Saturday for Pucks N' Paws/Paw Patrol Night (*4:30 p.m. puck drop*).

Last week, the K-Wings went 0-1-2-0 (5-6 F/OT, 1-6, 1-2 F/OT). Kalamazoo now has points in 14 of its last 16 games.

First, Kalamazoo charged early before Bloomington stormed back Friday, falling 6-5 in overtime. Zach Berzolla (4, 5) earned his first multi-goal game as a pro with Zach Okabe (17), Travis Broughman (8) and Jack Clement (2) joining in to take a 5-1 lead. Two goals late in the second and two more in the third led the Bison back to the OT Victory.

Then, the K-Wings fell to Cincinnati on the road Saturday, 6-1. Drake Pilon (4) scored first for Kalamazoo, but it was all Cyclones from there. One goal in the first, two in the second and three in the third allowed Cincinnati to take the victory.

Finally, Kalamazoo battled the Cyclones to overtime in a defensive battle to a 2-1 OT loss to cap the K-Wings three-game road swing. Travis Broughman (9) broke the scoreless tie at the 5:37 mark, but Cincinnati found the equalizer at 9:56. The Cyclones picked up the extra point with a breakaway goal at the :43 mark of OT.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Kalamazoo plays three games at Wings Event Center this week.

First, it's 269 Night & Winning Wednesday!

The K-Wings host Cincinnati for 269 Night / Winning Wednesday, presented by Honor Credit Union, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Wings Event Center. if the K-Wings beat the Cyclones, you win a ticket to the next K-Wings midweek game. Winning Wednesday is also 269 Night, so you'll enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

Then, it's Stanley Cup © Night!

Kalamazoo hosts South Carolina for Stanley Cup © Night at 7:00 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center, as the most coveted trophy in sports makes a visit to the arena! The trophy will be on display in the Overlook at Wing Event Center. K-Wings' Season Ticket Holders and VIPs will have access to the event starting at 4:45 p.m. General Admission patrons have access to the event starting at 6:00 p.m. Plus, it's a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, so you can enjoy $3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs as you take in the action.

We'll finish out the week with Pucks N' Paws!

PAW Patrol / Pucks N' Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, is at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday versus the South Carolina Stingrays at Wings Event Center ! PAW Patrol is 'on the roll' to Wings Event Center as the K-Wings battle the Stingrays in an afternoon tilt. It's also that time of the year to bring your pup back to the rink for Pucks 'N Paws. The goal horns will be turned off, and the barks will be turned UP. Plus, don't miss the K-Wings Dog Leash Giveaway (1st 1,000 fans), the pup race during the first intermission and the Paw Patrol Specialty Jersey auction post-game.

And check out this PAWsome ticket package!

Pucks N' Paws, presented by Blain's Farm & Fleet, on Mar. 29 versus the South Carolina Stingrays just got a whole lot more Pawsome with the PAW Patrol Character Appearance Ticket Package! Chase and Skye will be here at 4:30 p.m. and you can get four (4) tickets to the game, a private VIP meet and photo with the characters and four (4) free games of bowling at Airway Fun Center for $89.

March is for HOCKEY one-click access!

Wed., Mar. 26: 269 Night (Cincinnati vs. Kalamazoo)

Fri., Mar. 28: Stanley Cup © Night, pres by Bud Light (South Carolina vs. Kalamazoo)

Sat., Mar. 29: Paw Patrol/Pucks 'N Paws, pres. by Blaine's Farm and Fleet (South Carolina vs. Kalamazoo)

Another 269 Night coming up!

Kalamazoo's final 269 Night of the season will be Monday, April 1, against the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's Kalamazoo's hottest midweek sporting event deal, as everyone in the 269 gets to enjoy $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets and the low low ticket price of just $9 (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).

Fan Appreciation Night is Saturday, April 12!

The K-Wings host the Indy Fuel for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Bronson, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 12 at Wings Event Center. There's nothing quite like our K-Wings fans who've made 50 years of hockey in Kalamazoo possible, and we want to show you ALL the love we have for your support. Plus, the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings team poster and K-Wings 50th Anniversary patch.

Then, the 50th Season Finale is on Sunday, April 13!

Kalamazoo finishes the regular season against the Iowa Heartlanders at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 13 at Wings Event Center in the 50th Season Finale, presented by PNC Bank. Join us, in bidding adieu to the 50th season of professional hockey in Kalamazoo with the regular-season finale, and stick around after the game for the final jersey auction of the season, with proceeds benefitting Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation.

RESULTS

Friday, March 21 - Kalamazoo at Bloomington (L, 6-5 F/OT) Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington, IL | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings Wings (27-27-4-2) lost in overtime to the Bloomington Bison (28-28-3-2) Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena, 6-5. The Bison sealed the win with a power-play goal in overtime at the 1:28 mark. Zach Berzolla (4) opened the scoring at the 6:40 mark of the first. Zack Okabe (17) put the K-Wings back on top with a power-play goal at the 14:06 mark. Then, Travis Broughman (8) scored at the 4:39 mark of the second. Just 15 seconds later, Berzolla (5) struck again for his first multi-goal game in his professional career. Jack Clement (2) then scored in his first game as a K-Wing at the 6:30 mark. The Bison started the comeback with two goals later in the second period, at the 16:27 and 19:06 marks. Two more goals in the third by Bloomington, at 9:08 and 14:04, tied it and set up the overtime winner. Jonathan Lemieux (12-16-3-0) was strong in the overtime defeat, making 40 saves.

Saturday, March 22 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati (L, 6-1) Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (27-28-4-2) fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones (23-29-10-0) Saturday at Heritage Bank Center, 6-1. Drake Pilon (4) scored first at the 1:43 mark of the first. Cincinnati answered with a goal at the 5:35 mark. The Cyclones grabbed the lead with two goals in the second period at the 14:27 and 17:59 marks. Another Cincinnati goal made it 4-1 at the 5:35 mark of the third. The Cyclones then added tallies at the 10:43 and 14:25 marks, with the final goal coming on the power play. Jonathan Lemieux (12-17-3-0) made 20 saves in defeat.

Sunday, March 23 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati (L, 2-1 F/OT) Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (27-28-5-2) responded Sunday against the Cincinnati Cyclones (24-29-10-0), but fell in overtime at Heritage Bank Center, falling 2-1. The Cyclones scored the overtime winner at the 43-second mark of OT. After a scoreless first two periods, Travis Broughman (9) put Kalamazoo on the board first at the 5:37 mark of the third. Cincinnati answered with a goal at the 9:56 mark to set up the overtime winner. Jonathan Lemieux (12-17-4-0) had a great effort in net, making 29 saves in the overtime defeat.

ON THE MOVE

March 19 - Kalamazoo signs rookie forward Antonio Venuto

March 20 - Kalamazoo acquires rookie defenseman Jack Clement from Tulsa for future considerations

March 23 - Kalamazoo signs rookie defenseman Noah Carlin

FAST FACTS

Forward Ben Berard was named ECHL Player of the Week for March 10-16, earning eight points (6g-2a) on the week with three two-goal games including a four-point effort (2g-2a) on Sunday, March 16

Defenseman Zach Berzolla notched his first multi-goal game of his career Friday (2g-1a)

Zach Okabe leads all K-Wings rookies in goals (17), assists (19) and is currently tied for the team lead in points scored (36).

TEAM TRENDS

22-1-1-1 when leading after two periods

15-1-2-1 when scoring 4+ goals

15-6-2-2 since Jan. 18

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 36 - Ben Berard, Zach Okabe, Quinn Preston

GOALS: 19 - Ben Berard

ASSISTS: 25 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +19 - Luke Morgan

PIMS: 62 - Collin Saccoman

PP GOALS: 6 - Zach Okabe

PP ASSISTS: 6 - Zach Berzolla, Blake Christensen, Quinn Preston

SH GOALS: 2 - Josh Bloom

GW GOALS : 3 - Ben Berard, Ted Nichol, Zach Okabe

SHOTS : 150 - Zach Berzolla

WINS: 12 - Jonathan Lemieux

GAA: 2.27 - Ty Young*

SAVE %: .934 - Ty Young*

* Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/9 (11.1%)

This Season - 27/189 (14.3%) | No. 28 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 3/6 (50.0%)

This Season - 154/196 (78.6%) | No. 23 (ECHL)

