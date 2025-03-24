Ben Kraws Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL (@ECHL) announced today that Idaho goaltender Ben Kraws has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Mar. 17-23.

Kraws, 24, went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in three appearances against Allen last week.

The rookie stopped all 27 shots in a 7-0 win on Wednesday, turned aside all 31 shots in a 1-0 victory on Friday and made 31 saves in a 5-2 win on Saturday.

Under a one-year NHL contract with the Dallas Stars, Kraws is 20-8-4 in 32 appearances for the Steelheads this season with four shutouts, a 2.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. He is tied for second in the ECHL shutouts and tied for sixth in wins among all goaltenders while he is tied for the league lead in shutouts and tied for second among rookie goaltenders. The 6-foot-5, 195lb native of Cranbury, N.J. is also 2-1-0 in three games with the Texas Stars in the AHL this season.

He has made five straight starts for Idaho including 12 of the last 13 games dating back to Feb. 21. Kraws is 6-2-0 in his last eight starts with three shutouts, a 1.62 goals-against average, and a .949 save percentage.

With 10 games left in the regular season the Steelheads are three points back of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Mountain Division and just four points back of third place.

Idaho is on the road this week for four games against the Tahoe Knight Monsters beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. (MT).

