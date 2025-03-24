Thunder Weekly, March 24, 2025

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WICHITA, Kan. (Mar. 24) - Wichita headed to the Black Hills this weekend to face Rapid City for the final three meetings of the regular season series against the Rush. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, March 21

Wichita at Rapid City, 4-3 W

Saturday, March 22

Wichita at Rapid City, 5-3 W

Sunday, March 23

Wichita at Rapid City, 5-2 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 26

Wichita at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, March 28

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. QuikTrip Buy In, Affiliation Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites and Police vs. Fire. Buy Tickets.

Saturday, March 29

Wichita at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Sunday, March 30

Wichita at Iowa, 3:00 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 20-11-2-1

AWAY: 15-10-4-0

OVERALL: 35-21-6-1

Last 10: 5-3-2-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 77 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 28

Assists: Stinil, 47

Points: Stinil, 71

+/-: Bates, +33

PIM: Boucher, 128

PLAYOFF PUSH - Wichita took four out of a possible six points over the weekend and moved into third place with 77 points. The top four teams in the Mountain Division enter the week all playing 63 games to this point in the season. Idaho has a game in hand, having played 62.

STREAK SNAPPED - Wichita had its five-game winning streak snapped on Sunday afternoon in Rapid City. The Thunder are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games. Tahoe is the hottest team in the division, going 8-1-1 over that stretch. Kansas City is 7-3-0 in its last 10. Tulsa is 5-5-0. Idaho has gone 6-4-0 over its last 10 outings.

CLUTCH - Peter Bates was captain clutch over the weekend. He recorded game-winners in three-straight games, including the winner on Friday and Saturday in Rapid City. He has goals in his last four, potting six over that stretch. Bates also extended his point streak to seven.

100 - Michal Stinil recorded his 100th ECHL goal on Saturday night. He has points in 13 straight games, which is the longest point streak in the league to date. Over that stretch, Stinil has recorded 18 points (4g, 14a). He needs eight points to set a new career high, which he set in 2022-23 when he hit 79 (31g, 48a).

CAREER HIGH - Jay Dickman tied his career high with 69 points. He set a new career high in assists with 41 and needs one goal to set a new high in that category. Dickman needs one more point to hit 70, which will give the Thunder three players with 70 or more points this year.

60 - Kobe Walker needs one more point to reach 60 for the season. He would be the fourth Thunder player to hit that mark this season. Walker tallied his 26th goal of the season on Sunday.

WORKHORSE - Trevor Gorsuch has been a workhorse for the Thunder. The veteran netminder has started 15-straight games. The record for most consecutive starts in franchise history is 16, which was set in 2021-22 by Evan Buitenhuis.

FIRSTS - Will Zapernick and Spencer Blackwell made their pro debuts over the weekend. Zapernick recorded his first goal as a pro, assisted by Blackwell, which was his first pro point.

BLANKED - Wichita didn't allow a power play goal in the season series against Rapid City at the Monument. The Thunder killed off all 16 Rush power plays in South Dakota this year.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil (71), Peter Bates (70) and Jay Dickman (69) are two, three and four in scoring...Stinil is third (47) and Bates is fourth (46) in assists...Dickman is fifth with 28 goals and tied for third with 11 power play goals...Wichita is fifth to last in penalty minutes per game (10.10)...Wichita is 24-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 17-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 24-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-7-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 13-7-6-1 in one-goal games...

Our next home game is on Friday, March 28 against Kansas City. Join us for QuikTrip Buy In and Affiliate Night, presented by Sharky's Island Bites. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary upper-level ticket vouchers.

Fans can redeem by scanning the QR code, bringing the vouchers into the Thunder office or to the box office the night of the game. Fans can also redeem them digitally.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform.

