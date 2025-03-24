Royals vs Admirals Shift Series to VA, Royals Watch Party at Island Pizza Begins at 6 PM

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a four-game series against Norfolk on Wednesday, March 26th at 7:05 PM at Norfolk Scope Arena before returning home for a three-game in three-day weekend at home against the Maine Mariners on Friday, March 28th and Saturday, March 29th at 7 PM, as well as Sunday, March 30th at 3 PM.

The Sunday game features $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the four-game series finale against Norfolk having taken two of the three games in the series and three of their last four games overall, for a 28-24-9-1 record (66 points). The Royals took the series opener on Friday, March 21st in a shootout, 2-1, before dropping game two on Saturday, March 22nd, 4-1 defeating the Admirals on Sunday, March 23rd, 2-1.

Reading opened the homestand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3.

Previous Game Recap

Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (31) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk enters the Wednesday face-off with a 35-23-4-1 record overall (77 points) through 63 games in the 2024-25 campaign. The Admirals have dropped four of their last five games (1-2-1-1), but have earned a point in four of their last six games (2-2-1-1).

ECHL affiliates to the Winnipeg Jets (NHL) and Manitoba Moose (AHL), Norfolk's offense is led by forward Brady Fleurent in points (67) and assists (42) while his 25 goals tie for the team lead with forward Filip Fornåå Svensson.

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7)

