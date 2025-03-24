Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on April 12th

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they will rebrand their name and colors (red & black) to the Reading Red Knights for their Reading Red Knights Night on Saturday, April 12th, 2025, against the Worcester Railers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The Reading Red Knights promotional game, presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, is dedicated to celebrating the Reading School District, as well as the Latin community with a La Noche de Los Royales promotion.

"We are happy to partner with the Reading School District for a second consecutive season on this great event to celebrate our community," said Chris Hazel, Director of Ticketing. "We are excited to bring together two organizations in the city and provide students the opportunity to attend a game for free in a night dedicated to their school district. We look forward to becoming the Red Knights for a game."

The promotional game will feature the Royals wearing specialty Reading Red Knights jerseys on the ice! Proceeds from the Red Knights Jerseys and other Red Knights Merchandise will benefit the Reading School District.

Support by ordering your Reading Red Knights jersey and, or Reading Red Knights puck at RoyalsTeamStore.com

Reading School District members can each enjoy the following deals for the Apr. 12th game:

Students Receive:

2 Free tickets through the link. Must purchase tickets after 2 have been claimed for free

Student ID can be shown at the box office for 2 free tickets, as well

Staff/Admin Receive:

1 Free ticket for Staff with the purchase of additional tickets

Additional tickets available at discounted rate

Alumni Receive:

Special discounted ticket offer for alumni to come out and support the game, with a chance to grab some Red Knights merch while they're here

Links to access special Reading SD deals will be provided through the Reading School District. Students and Faculty are encouraged to reach out to their school building administrators for the above offers.

