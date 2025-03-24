Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers defenseman Connor Welsh

(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the twenty-third week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Maine Mariners for one game on Friday, and hosted the Trois-Rivières Lions for two games on Saturday and Sunday. Worcester lost 5-3 on Friday night, won 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night, and won 5-4 on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 21st at Maine Mariners | 5-3 L

The Railers had their six-game string of not allowing a power play goal snapped Friday night in a 5-3 loss here to the Maine Mariners. Two of the Maine goals came on power plays. The loss cost them the VIP Rivalry Cup which recognizes the winner of the Worcester-Maine season series.

Saturday, March 22nd vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 5-4 OTW

Worcester trailed Trois-Rivieres, which is in first place in the North Division and has already clinched a playoff berth, by 4-1 with a bit more than seven minutes left in the game. Oops, third period. What followed were three straight goalie-pulled goals in less than five minutes, then the overtime winner by Justin Gill at 1:17. It completed a hat trick for the rookie.

Sunday, March 23rd vs. Trois-Rivières Lions | 5-4 W

The Railers stayed hot after Saturday night when they grabbed a 1-0 lead over the Lions off of a tipped goal from captain Anthony Repaci (1-1-2). Just eleven seconds into the second period Anthony Callin deked his way through the defense and finds the back of the net for a short handed goal extending the Railers lead to 2-0. Lincoln Hatten (1-0-1) and Connor Welsh (1-0-1) picked up goals of their own just sixty-one seconds apart from each other, extending the Railers lead to 4-0 over the Lions early into the second period. Trois-Rivières got back within two with goals from Logan Nijhoff (3-1-4) and Tyler Hylland(1-1-2). The third period was quiet until Cole Donhauser (1-1-2) scored an empty net goal increasing the Railers lead to 5-2. Logan Nijhoff scored two more goals to give him a hat trick on the night. The Railers prevailed and defeated Trois-Rivières 5-4 in the weekend finale.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 28th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 29th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 30th at Trois-Rivières Lions | 3:00 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Repaci is 3-8-11 in his six games since returning from the IR.

Justin Gill's hat trick on Friday was the 18th in Railers history including playoffs. The Railers have won all 18 of those games.

Mason Klee recorded the first multi-assist game of his career when he picked up three on Friday.

Matt DeMelis is on a four-game point-streak, the longest of his career.

Michael Bullion is 8-2-0 in his last ten starts.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 31-27-2-4 on the season.

The Railers have won each of their past five games which have gone beyond regulation.

Friday night was only the third time in Railers franchise history that the team came back from a three-goal deficit to earn at least one point.

The three extra-attacker goals scored by Worcester on Friday were a franchise record.

The Railers doubled their extra-attacker goals this season across their two games against the Lions. They now have eight on the year.

