Stingrays Weekly Report- March 24
March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With three wins last week, the Stingrays extended their win streak to eleven games and currently sit in first place in the ECHL with 97 points. They are three points ahead of the Florida Everblades for the top spot in the league and need just two points to guarantee home-ice advantage in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Stingrays will clinch home-ice advantage for the first round if the Jacksonville Icemen lose in regulation on Wednesday or if the Stingrays win on Friday in Kalamazoo.
This spring, the Stingrays are heading to the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers for the 29th time in the team's 32 seasons of existence. The Stingrays will attempt to win their fourth Kelly Cup Championship this season.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 46-14-3-2 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 21 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-1 W
The Stingrays earned their ninth consecutive victory in a 5-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of 5,644 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night. Charlie Combs, Micah Miller (2), Dean Loukus, and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 30 of 31 shots.
Saturday, March 22 at Jacksonville Icemen | 3-2 W
The Stingrays earned their tenth consecutive victory in a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night. Erik Middendorf, Austin Magera, and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 25 of 27 shots in the win.
Sunday, March 23 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 5-4 W
The Stingrays stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 6,421 fans on Sunday afternoon. Alexander Suzdalev (2), Jayden Lee, Romain Rodzinski, and Jordan Klimek scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund made 25 saves in the victory.
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Kyler Kupka* (26)
Assists: Austin Magera (38)
Points: Josh Wilkins (53)
Plus/Minus: Jayden Lee (+26)
Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (157)
Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (9)
Wins: Garin Bjorklund (21)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.78)
Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.931)
* Kupka is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 28 at Kalamazoo Wings | 7:00 pm EST
Saturday, March 29 at Kalamazoo Wings | 4:30 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
GOALIES GETTING IT DONE- Stingrays goaltenders Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson, and Seth Eisele each recorded at least one win this week. The Stingrays outscored their opponents 13-7 in three games last week.
RODS IS ROLLING- Defenseman Romain Rodzinski tallied another four points (one goal, three assists) in three games this week. The shifty offensive defenseman has recorded at least one point in nine of his last eleven games. The Stingrays acquired Rodzinski from the Idaho Steelheads on February 10.
NEW ADDITIONS- The Stingrays added defensemen Jackson van de Leest and Nolan Krenzen to their roster last Wednesday. Read more about the two players here, and check out this interview with Jackson!
The Stingrays have one more home game this regular season on Saturday, April 5, at 6:05 pm. The theme for that game will be Fan Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a Jason Fitzsimmons bobblehead.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2025
- Heartlanders' Magic Number Is 6 to Clinch First-Ever Postseason Appearance - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Komets Ready to Claim Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals vs Admirals Shift Series to VA, Royals Watch Party at Island Pizza Begins at 6 PM - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23 - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, March 24, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Parker Gahagen Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Bison Add Jack Robilotti - Bloomington Bison
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ben Kraws Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners to Promote 988 Maine Campaign with Specialty Jerseys - Maine Mariners
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on April 12th - Reading Royals
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor, Rookie Forward Liam Devlin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 24 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings with Pts in 14 of 16, Return Home for Three at Wec - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 24, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 24
- Stingrays Win Eleventh Game in a Row with 5-4 OT Victory over Jacksonville
- Stingrays Win Tenth Straight Game Against Icemen
- Stingrays Earn 5-1 Win Against Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Team up with Rink2Reef and Neal Brothers to Build Oyster Habitats from Broken Hockey Sticks