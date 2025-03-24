Stingrays Weekly Report- March 24

March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - With three wins last week, the Stingrays extended their win streak to eleven games and currently sit in first place in the ECHL with 97 points. They are three points ahead of the Florida Everblades for the top spot in the league and need just two points to guarantee home-ice advantage in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Stingrays will clinch home-ice advantage for the first round if the Jacksonville Icemen lose in regulation on Wednesday or if the Stingrays win on Friday in Kalamazoo.

This spring, the Stingrays are heading to the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers for the 29th time in the team's 32 seasons of existence. The Stingrays will attempt to win their fourth Kelly Cup Championship this season.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 46-14-3-2 LAST WEEK: 3-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 21 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-1 W

The Stingrays earned their ninth consecutive victory in a 5-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in front of 5,644 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night. Charlie Combs, Micah Miller (2), Dean Loukus, and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 30 of 31 shots.

Saturday, March 22 at Jacksonville Icemen | 3-2 W

The Stingrays earned their tenth consecutive victory in a 3-2 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night. Erik Middendorf, Austin Magera, and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 25 of 27 shots in the win.

Sunday, March 23 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 5-4 W

The Stingrays stretched their winning streak to 11 games with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 6,421 fans on Sunday afternoon. Alexander Suzdalev (2), Jayden Lee, Romain Rodzinski, and Jordan Klimek scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund made 25 saves in the victory.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka* (26)

Assists: Austin Magera (38)

Points: Josh Wilkins (53)

Plus/Minus: Jayden Lee (+26)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (157)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (9)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund (21)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.78)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.931)

* Kupka is currently with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 28 at Kalamazoo Wings | 7:00 pm EST

Saturday, March 29 at Kalamazoo Wings | 4:30 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

GOALIES GETTING IT DONE- Stingrays goaltenders Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson, and Seth Eisele each recorded at least one win this week. The Stingrays outscored their opponents 13-7 in three games last week.

RODS IS ROLLING- Defenseman Romain Rodzinski tallied another four points (one goal, three assists) in three games this week. The shifty offensive defenseman has recorded at least one point in nine of his last eleven games. The Stingrays acquired Rodzinski from the Idaho Steelheads on February 10.

NEW ADDITIONS- The Stingrays added defensemen Jackson van de Leest and Nolan Krenzen to their roster last Wednesday. Read more about the two players here, and check out this interview with Jackson!

The Stingrays have one more home game this regular season on Saturday, April 5, at 6:05 pm. The theme for that game will be Fan Appreciation Night and the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a Jason Fitzsimmons bobblehead.

