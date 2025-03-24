Bison Add Jack Robilotti

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jack Robilotti to an ECHL standard player contract.

Robilotti, 23, dressed in 35 games this season with UMass - Lowell tallying six points (two goals, four assists) and amassed 32 penalty minutes with a +6 rating.

The New York, New York native skated in 161 career NCAA games between the River Hawks and Holy Cross College. He totaled 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) with 185 penalty minutes.

Before his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound defensemen played two seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force and Muskegon Lumberjacks. He amassed 52 games and collected nine points (one goals, eight assists) with 51 penalty minutes.

