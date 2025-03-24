Bison Add Jack Robilotti
March 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jack Robilotti to an ECHL standard player contract.
Robilotti, 23, dressed in 35 games this season with UMass - Lowell tallying six points (two goals, four assists) and amassed 32 penalty minutes with a +6 rating.
The New York, New York native skated in 161 career NCAA games between the River Hawks and Holy Cross College. He totaled 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) with 185 penalty minutes.
Before his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound defensemen played two seasons in the USHL with the Fargo Force and Muskegon Lumberjacks. He amassed 52 games and collected nine points (one goals, eight assists) with 51 penalty minutes.
The Family Four Pack is available for purchase and includes 4 tickets to any remaining home game, a player autographed mystery item, and a $10 concession voucher for only $89! Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information
2025-26 Full Season Memberships are now on sale! Early bird pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Payment plans are also available for less than $59 a month. To secure your seats visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2025
- Heartlanders' Magic Number Is 6 to Clinch First-Ever Postseason Appearance - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Komets Ready to Claim Playoff Spot - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals vs Admirals Shift Series to VA, Royals Watch Party at Island Pizza Begins at 6 PM - Reading Royals
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23 - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, March 24, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- Parker Gahagen Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Bison Add Jack Robilotti - Bloomington Bison
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ben Kraws Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners to Promote 988 Maine Campaign with Specialty Jerseys - Maine Mariners
- Royals to Become the Reading Red Knights to Celebrate the Reading School District on April 12th - Reading Royals
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor, Rookie Forward Liam Devlin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 24 - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings with Pts in 14 of 16, Return Home for Three at Wec - Kalamazoo Wings
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 24, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.