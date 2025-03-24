Solar Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor, Rookie Forward Liam Devlin

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Mar. 24) the Hockey Club has signed goaltender Ty Taylor and rookie forward Liam Devlin to ECHL Standard Player Contracts (SPC). Additionally, the Solar Bears announced defenseman Avery Winslow has been released.

Taylor, 25, has appeared in 17 SPHL games this season with the Evansville Thunderbolts, going 6-7-3, with a 2.44 goals against average (GAA) and a .926 save percentage (SV%) and two ECHL games with the Reading Royals and Orlando Solar Bears. Taylor was the winning goaltender on for the Bears on February 7 when Orlando marched in to North Charleston and knocked off the Stingrays 3-2 in overtime.

In 35 SPHL games over two seasons, Taylor has a 12-15-3 record, a 2.56 GAA and .920 SV%. Taylor also spent one season in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) with the Glasgow Clan, appearing in 17 games.

Prior to his professional career, Taylor spent three seasons at University of New Hampshire, where he was teammates with current Solar Bears Ara Nazarian and Ryan Verrier, as well as former Solar Bears Rich Boyd, Eric Esposito, and Kohei Sato. He later spent the 2021-22 season at MacEwan University (USports).

Taylor was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round, 214 overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. He was later traded to the Anaheim Ducks and then to the Edmonton Oilers on March 6, 2024.

Devlin, 24, joins the Solar Bears after a standout career with the University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats, where he played for four seasons in the NCAA. Over the course of his collegiate career, Devlin accumulated 43 goals and 40 assists in 132 games, including 23 points (9G, 14A) in his senior season. Known for his offensive prowess and leadership on the ice, Devlin was also awarded the Frank "The Fan" Halbert Fan Favorite Award in 2023-24, recognizing his popularity among UNH supporters.

Prior to his time at UNH, the Needham, Massachusetts native played junior hockey with the Omaha Lancers and Chicago Steel in the USHL, and also spent three seasons at St. Sebastian's School, where he recorded 69 points in 87 games.

Winslow, 22, played parts of two seasons with the Solar Bears, scoring 14 points (0g-14a) in 62 games. The St. Pete Beach, FL native also played five games with the Wheeling Nailers during the 2023-24 season, scoring one goal.

