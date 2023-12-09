Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee, Poreda Signed
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that goaltender Gustavs Davis Grigals has been recalled to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
In 12 games played with Atlanta, the 25-year-old net minder posted a record of 5-5-0, a 3.10 goals against average, a save percentage of .915, and one shutout.
In addition, Atlanta has announced the signing of goaltender Jimmy Poreda to an SPC. Through four appearances with the Macon Mayhem this season, Poreda, 27, has put up a 2-2-0 record, a 3.48 goals against average, and .904 save percentage.
The Gladiators are back in action this evening, as they travel to Orlando, Florida, for the first time this season, to battle the Solar Bears. Catch all the action LIVE on Flo Hockey and MixLR!
