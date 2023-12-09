Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee, Poreda Signed

December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that goaltender Gustavs Davis Grigals has been recalled to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

In 12 games played with Atlanta, the 25-year-old net minder posted a record of 5-5-0, a 3.10 goals against average, a save percentage of .915, and one shutout.

In addition, Atlanta has announced the signing of goaltender Jimmy Poreda to an SPC. Through four appearances with the Macon Mayhem this season, Poreda, 27, has put up a 2-2-0 record, a 3.48 goals against average, and .904 save percentage.

The Gladiators are back in action this evening, as they travel to Orlando, Florida, for the first time this season, to battle the Solar Bears. Catch all the action LIVE on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.