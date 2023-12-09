Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Mason Millman has been reassigned by Philadelphia from Reading to Lehigh Valley. Additionally, forward Matt Brown has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley.
Millman, 22, has appeared in seven games for the Royals this season. The 6'1", 176-pound, left-shot defenseman recorded a goal for one point, two penalty minutes and a -6 rating with the Royals across his appearances in the season opening series against the Newfoundland Growlers on October 20-22, two-game series against the Maine Mariners on November 24 and 25, as well as the opener to Reading's two-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions on December 8.
With Lehigh Valley, Millman has recorded three points (3a), four penalty minutes and a +2 rating in eight games. The London, Ontario native was selected in the fourth round (#103 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Brown, 24, registered 18 points (6g-12a) in 14 games for the Royals this season. The Wood Ridge, New Jersey native recorded a multi-point game (2a) in his Royals debut on November 3 in Toledo after being loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley on October 31.
With Lehigh Valley, the Boston University alum recorded an assist and -2 rating in three games to open his rookie season. He tallied an assist in his professional debut with the Phantoms on October 14 against the Cleveland Monsters.
Royals Upcoming:
Join the Royals for their annual Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss game - presented by Sole IT Solutions - on Saturday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.
Order tickets for the Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss games on Dec. 8 and 9: royalshockey.com/tickets
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
