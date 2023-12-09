Thunder Finishes Three-Game Series Tonight in Black Hills vs. Rush

Wichita Thunder defensemen Nolan Kneen (left) and Jeremy Masella vs. the Rapid City Rush

RAPID CITY, SD - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a four-game series this evening at 5:05 p.m. against Rapid City.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Rush. All-time, Wichita is 59-55-13 against Rapid City and 23-30-7 on the road against the Rush. After tonight, Wichita and Rapid City won't face each other until the final weekend of the season with a three-game series in the Black Hills.

Last night, the Thunder battled back twice to tie the game, but fell in overtime to the Rush, 4-3. With the loss, Wichita is 0-1-1 this week against Rapid City.

The Thunder remains in fourth place with 21 points. The Rush are in fifth place with 17 points, two ahead of Allen.

Peter Bates extended his point-streak last night. He tallied two goals, giving him points in eight-straight games (6g, 11a). The St. Norbert College product leads the league in points with 35 and third in assists (21).

Jay Dickman had his nine-game point-streak snapped last night. He is two points shy of 200 for his ECHL career. The Stillwater, Minnesota native leads the league in power play goals (8) and power play points (15).

Jason Pineo scored a shorthanded goal last night that tied the game in the second period. He recorded his first goal since October 21 and also notched the Thunder's first shorthanded tally of the season.

Wichita has had a knack of playing close games this month. Since November 26, the Thunder have played in six-straight one-goal contests. Wichita is 5-5-3 in one-goal games this year.

The Thunder power play has been fantastic this season. Over the last seven games, Wichita has gone 11-for-33, good for a 33.3% clip and has goals on the power play in seven-straight. Over the last eight contests, the Thunder have gone 14-for-39, which is good for a 35.9% rate.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for second with 10 power play assists and tied for second in power play points (13)...Xavier Pouliot is tied for sixth in minor penalties (13)...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (55)...Lleyton Moore is tied for first in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for second in power play points for rookies (10)...Aaron Miller is tied for sixth for power play goals by a rookie (3)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for second in rookie shooting percentage (21.4%)...

RUSH NOTES - Matt Radomsky is tied for third in losses (6)...Alex Aleardi has one of three successful penalty shots in the league this year...Rapid City only averages 10.15 penalty minutes per game...Jarrod Gourley is third in shooting percentage (30.8%)...Rapid City is 2-7-1-0 at home...

