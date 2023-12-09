Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - One of the biggest nights on the Kansas City Mavericks calendar is here. A packed house at Cable Dahmer Arena is expected for Star Wars Night, in a meeting between the top two teams in the ECHL at 6:00 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Mavericks players will wear specialty Star Wars flight suit-themed jerseys for tonight's game with the jerseys being auctioned off on DASH following the game.

Tonight is the final game of a three-game series between the two division rivals. Game one on Wednesday saw Kansas City secure a huge 7-5 win behind a hat trick from rookie Max Andreev. Idaho came away with a close overtime win on Friday night. Kansas City and Idaho are tied for the most wins in the ECHL this season, with a decisive third game of the series tonight.

Additionally, throughout the month of December, the Mavericks are hosting a donation drive at each gate at Cable Dahmer Arena in partnership with Operation Breakthrough. Mavericks players are competing to see who can secure the most diapers, peanut butter and laundry detergent donations through December 31 with all proceeds going to Operation Breakthrough.

WHAT: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Idaho Steelheads, Star Wars Night

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E Valley View Parkway; Independence, MO 64055

WHEN: Saturday, December 9 at 6 PM.

Kansas City is in the midst of playing eight home games in December at Cable Dahmer Arena. Mavericks games are one of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available for all Mavericks home games at kcmavericks.com or by calling the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825.

