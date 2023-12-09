Thunder Down Railers in Shootout, 3-2
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
WORCESTER - Vinnie Purpura made 36 saves and Patrick Grasso scored in the fourth round of the shootout in a 3-2 victory for the Adirondack Thunder over the Worcester Railers on Saturday night in front of 5,029 at DCU Center.
Jack Jeffers opened the scoring at 10:21 of the first period as he fired in a wrist shot by the glove of goaltender Tristan Lennox from the top of the left wing circle. The goal was his second of the year with the lone assist going to Travis Broughman and a 1-0 lead.
Worcester came back to tie the game late in the first period. Keeghan Howdeshell took the puck in all alone and beat goaltender Vinnie Purpura for his third tally of the year. Riley Piercey and Ryan Verrier were awarded the assists with 53 seconds left in the first period to tie the game 1-1.
Adirondack cashed in on a power play in the second period to take a one-goal lead. Mike Gillespie tipped in a Tristan Thompson shot for his second goal of the year at 5:44 of the middle frame. Thompson and Colin Felix were credited with the assists and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead.
The Railers came back to tie the game with a good bounce off Anthony Repaci's skate and into the net. The goal was his fourth of the year from Todd Goehring and sent the game to the third period tied 2-2.
After no scoring in the third period or overtime, the game was decided in a shootout. Patrick Grasso scored in the fourth round of the shootout and Vinnie Purpura stopped Blade Jenkins for the 3-2 win. Purpura stopped 36 of 38 shots in the victory.
The Thunder return home Wednesday and Friday against Newfoundland and Saturday against Worcester. Friday is $3 Labatt Blue Light and Saturday is Teddy Bear Toss Night in conjunction with the Saratoga Fire Department to benefit The Salvation Army. Watch the Saratoga Fire Department battle the Worcester Fire Department at 1 p.m. and enjoy $4 Bud Light while the Thunder take on the Railers at 7 p.m. Bring your Teddy Bears to throw on the ice when the Thunder score their first goal.
Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
