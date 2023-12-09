Heartlanders Fight Back to Steal Point at Kalamazoo, 4-3 (OTL)

December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders fought back from a two-goal deficit for a hard-earned point at the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3, an overtime defeat, Saturday at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo's Ty Glover scored the winning goal at 5:16 of overtime, his second of the game.

Ben Brinkman scored his first professional goal to tie the game on a slam in from the left circle with 2:26 to go in the game. Odeen Tufto assisted.

The Heartlanders fell behind by two midway through the second period, but Iowa stuck with it and pulled within a goal, 3-2, before the end of the second period. Louis Boudon started the comeback with his fourth of the season, a net-front jam in fed by Casey Dornbach and Davis Koch at 18:17 of the second.

After giving up a goal on the first shot of the game to Josh Passolt, Iowa recovered to tie the game later in the first. With 5:41 left, Max Cajkovic blurred a shot in top shelf on a feed from Jake Durflinger. Cajkovic is second on Iowa with six goals.

Passolt scored three minutes later on a breakaway to give the Wings a 2-1 lead.

Drew DeRidder made 38 saves in the overtime loss. Jonathan Lemieux blocked 28 shots in victory.

On Sun., Dec. 10 at 4:00 p.m., Iowa and Fort Wayne square off for the second time this season, ending Iowa's franchise-record ten-game road trip.

Iowa is next at home for six straight games starting Friday, Dec. 15 against Toledo at 6:35 p.m. On Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m., Iowa hosts Toledo for Teddy Bear Toss Night, pres. by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will wear specialty holiday jerseys available for auction on the DASH Auctions app. Fans are encouraged to bring Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after Iowa's first goal, which will be donated to local charitable organizations helping those in need this holiday season.

On Sun., Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m., the Heartlanders take on Toledo for Elementary School Day, pres. by MidWestOne Bank. The day also features a postgame skate pres. by The Family Dental Center.

Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season

Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.