Heartlanders Fight Back to Steal Point at Kalamazoo, 4-3 (OTL)
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders fought back from a two-goal deficit for a hard-earned point at the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-3, an overtime defeat, Saturday at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo's Ty Glover scored the winning goal at 5:16 of overtime, his second of the game.
Ben Brinkman scored his first professional goal to tie the game on a slam in from the left circle with 2:26 to go in the game. Odeen Tufto assisted.
The Heartlanders fell behind by two midway through the second period, but Iowa stuck with it and pulled within a goal, 3-2, before the end of the second period. Louis Boudon started the comeback with his fourth of the season, a net-front jam in fed by Casey Dornbach and Davis Koch at 18:17 of the second.
After giving up a goal on the first shot of the game to Josh Passolt, Iowa recovered to tie the game later in the first. With 5:41 left, Max Cajkovic blurred a shot in top shelf on a feed from Jake Durflinger. Cajkovic is second on Iowa with six goals.
Passolt scored three minutes later on a breakaway to give the Wings a 2-1 lead.
Drew DeRidder made 38 saves in the overtime loss. Jonathan Lemieux blocked 28 shots in victory.
On Sun., Dec. 10 at 4:00 p.m., Iowa and Fort Wayne square off for the second time this season, ending Iowa's franchise-record ten-game road trip.
Iowa is next at home for six straight games starting Friday, Dec. 15 against Toledo at 6:35 p.m. On Sat., Dec. 16 at 6:05 p.m., Iowa hosts Toledo for Teddy Bear Toss Night, pres. by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will wear specialty holiday jerseys available for auction on the DASH Auctions app. Fans are encouraged to bring Teddy Bears to throw on the ice after Iowa's first goal, which will be donated to local charitable organizations helping those in need this holiday season.
On Sun., Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m., the Heartlanders take on Toledo for Elementary School Day, pres. by MidWestOne Bank. The day also features a postgame skate pres. by The Family Dental Center.
Rose Club Memberships & Tickets Now Available For 2023-24 Season
Rose Club Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Plans, Mini-Plans, Flex Tickets and Single-Game Tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season, the Heartlanders' third in the ECHL. Call 319-569-GOAL or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 9, 2023
- Ghost Pirates Fall In Overtime Against Greenville - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Take Teddy Tussle 3-2 Over Railers - Worcester Railers HC
- Centazzo, Tuomisto Combine for Five Goals in Overtime Win Over Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Defeat Everblades in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tulsa Nails Down Victory in Wheeling - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Down Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Heartlanders Fight Back to Steal Point at Kalamazoo, 4-3 (OTL) - Iowa Heartlanders
- Francis Scores OT Winner, Rabbits Extend Franchise-Record Road Winning Streak with Win Over Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bryan Thomson Picks up First Professional Shutout in Series Finale - Idaho Steelheads
- Oilers Bring Bah Humbug to Wheeling Wonderland - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Down Railers in Shootout, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Take Down Komets on Saturday Night - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Rebound With Decisive 4-1 Victory Against Jacksonville - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Falls in OT for Second Night in a Row - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Prevail in OT for Second Straight Night - Rapid City Rush
- Growlers Downed 6-3 by Mariners - Newfoundland Growlers
- Four-Goal Third Period Lifts Mariners Over Growlers - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Transactions - December 9 - ECHL
- Keltie Jeri-Leon Called up by Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Millman Reassigned by Philadelphia to Lehigh Valley, Brown Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss/Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Gustavs Grigals Recalled to AHL Milwaukee, Poreda Signed - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Acquire Darian Skeoch from Savannah - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Finishes Three-Game Series Tonight in Black Hills vs. Rush - Wichita Thunder
- Star Wars Night Tonight at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Notes: December 9 - Wichita Thunder at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Ghost Pirates Entertain Gladiators - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Honor Military Heroes & Toss Teddy Bears in Series Finale with Lions - Military Appreciation / Teddy Bear Toss Game - Reading Royals
- Thunder Falls in Overtime to Rapid City, 4-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-3 at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Houser Shines in Icemen's 4-1 Win at Norfolk - Jacksonville Icemen
- Brodzinski's Hat Trick Leads the Way in Americans' 5-3 Win in Utah - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Fight Back to Steal Point at Kalamazoo, 4-3 (OTL)
- K-Wings Take Down Heartlanders with Strong Second Period
- Heartlanders Survive Whirlwind, 3-Hour Game for 5-4 Shootout Win
- Heartlanders Fire 45 Shots But Lethemon Steals Show in 5-3 Decision
- Untimely Goals Harm Heartlanders