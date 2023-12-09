Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-3 at Maverik Center

Utah Grizzlies' Cole Gallant and Allen Americans' Andrew Jarvis and Spencer Asuchak on game night

Utah Grizzlies' Cole Gallant and Allen Americans' Andrew Jarvis and Spencer Asuchak on game night

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans got 3 goals from Easton Brodzinski and 1 goal and 1 assist from Colby McAuley as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-3 at Maverik Center. Utah was led by Cole Gallant, who had 2 goals and 1 assist.

Brodzinski got the Americans on the board 9:36 into the contest. Allen's William Provost made it a 2-0 game after he scored 15:12 in. Allen led 2-0 after 1 period.

Utah scored three unanswered goals in the second period. Cole Gallant got on the board 28 seconds in. Mick Messner tied the game on a shorthanded tally 12:58 in. Gallant's second of the period gave the Grizzlies a 3-2 lead 18:12 in.

Allen got three unanswered goals in the third period. McAuley tied the game on a 4 on 3 power play goal 5:30 in. Brodzinski's second goal of the night turned out to be the game winner 11:43 in. Brodzinski completed his first career hat trick on a breakaway 13:18 in. Kris Myllari had 2 assists in the third period.

Allen goaltender Mark Sinclair stopped 30 of 33 in the win. His record goes to 5-6 on the year. Utah's Dante Giannuzzi stopped 26 of 31 in the loss. Allen was 1 for 5 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 6.

Saturday night is the annual Teddy Bear Toss as well as Ugly Sweater night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Easton Brodzinski (Allen) - 3 goals, +3, 4 shots.

2. Colby McAuley (Allen) - 1 goals, 1 assist, +1, 5 shots.

3. Cole Gallant (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 shots.

