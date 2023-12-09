Brodzinski's Hat Trick Leads the Way in Americans' 5-3 Win in Utah

Allen Americans' Hank Crone celebrates win

(Allen Americans, Credit: Robert Church) Allen Americans' Hank Crone celebrates win(Allen Americans, Credit: Robert Church)

Salt Lake City, Utah- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, evened their three-game series with Utah, on Friday night after a 5-3 victory at the Maverik Center.

The Americans owned the first and third period, outscoring Utah 2-0 in the first frame, and 3-0 in the final period.

Easton Brodzinski recorded an Americans hat trick on Friday night scoring the final two goals of the game. He finished the night with four shots on net, three points, and a plus three for the game.

"We earned this win tonight," said Americans forward Easton Brodzinski. Getting the W was the most important thing. The hat trick was the cherry on top."

Colby McAuley had another big game for the Americans scoring the tying goal in the third period, as well as assisting on Easton Brodzinski's second goal of the night.

"We played great in the first period and third, said Head Coach Chad Costello. Mark Sinclair made some big saves tonight, especially down the stretch. Easton Brodzinski was not to be denied tonight. Really proud of the way he played. He deserved to be named the number one star. We need to get a good night of rest and close out this weekend with another win tomorrow."

Brodzinski became the second Americans player this season to earn a hat trick. Matt Marcinew had one last month in Tulsa.

The series finale is Saturday night at 8:10 PM CST on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Utah.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - E. Brodzinski

2. ALN - C. McAuley

3. UTA - C. Gallant

