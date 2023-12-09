Thunder Falls in OT for Second Night in a Row
December 9, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - Wichita closed a three-game trip to the Black Hills on Saturday night, losing in overtime, 3-2, to Rapid City at The Monument.
Peter Bates tallied his 15th goal of the year while Brayden Watts had two helpers. Magnus Chrona stopped 51 shots in the losing effort.
Bates put the Thunder on the board just 1:55 into the first. Watts fired a shot from the right circle that found its way to Bates and he shoveled it in to make it 1-0.
In the second, Michal Stinil increased the lead to 2-0. Watts won a battle in the right corner and found Stinil in the slot at 9:29 for his 11th of the year.
The Rush fought back into the contest, scoring three unanswered for the win. James Hardie scored a power play marker at 15:58 with a shot from the left circle to make it 2-1.
Both teams had power play chances through the first 13 minutes of the third period. The Rush pulled Radomsky and tied the game at 19:28. Logan Nelson fired a shot from the right point and forced overtime.
In the extra session, Brett Gravelle went coast-to-coast and beat Chrona with a shot from the right circle to give Rapid City a 3-2 victory.
Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play, extending its streak to eight-straight games with a man-power tally. Rapid City was 1-for-6 on the man advantage.
Bates extended his point-streak to nine games. Watts had a pair of assists, giving him four helpers in his last three outings. Stinil has points in three-straight and points in five of his last six. Roman Kinal has assists in back-to-back games. Chrona has made 40 or more saves in back-to-back starts.
Wichita is off until Sunday, December 17 with a trip to Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers.
-Thunder-
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder's Peter Bates on the ice
