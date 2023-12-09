Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Savannah Ghost Pirates (7:00pm)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-3-0-0) vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates (7-11-2-1)

December 9, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET | Regular Season Game #20

Enmarket Arena

Referees: Hunter Mottinger (9)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits travel to Savannah looking to extend their franchise-record seven-game road winning streak and extend their lead in the South Division.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (Analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS CYCLONES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (4-0-0-0) Home:(2-0-0-0) Away: (2-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 16, 2023 - Greenville 3 vs Savannah 2 SO

Next Meeting:

December 10, 2023 Greenville vs Savannah

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (8-5-1-1)

All-Time Record:

(12-5-2)

QUICK BITS

ROLLIN' ON THE ROAD

After a three-game home stand for the Rabbits, the team returns to the road for the 10th time this season. The las road trip, which lasted seven games, saw the Rabbits set a new franchise record for longest road winning streak in history, as they captured wins in all seven contests. The lone blemish on the Swamp Rabbits' 8-1 road resume came in just their second trip away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, a 7-4 loss at Atlanta.

A PAIR OF FORWARDS MAKE IT REIGN

The Ontario Reign have supplied the Rabbits with a pair of forwards. Ryan Francis and Nikita Pavlychev, in the last few weeks. Since their arrival, the two have combined for 19 points in 12 combined games. Francis, who has posted six points in three games with team, captured the game-winner in Wednesday's win over Cincinnati and has recorded four power-play assists. Pavlychev has already produced five power-play points while posting 13 points in nine games with the Rabbits.

GREEN MEANS GO

For the second time this season, J.D. Greenway has put together a three-game point streak, entering Saturday night with two goals and an assist in his last three games. After posting five assists in 26 games for the Maine Mariners last season, Greenway has already doubled his point total through 15 games in the Navy and Orange, tallying three goals and seven assists.

LEANING ON LEAHY

Rookie defenseman Joe Leahy recorded his fifth assist of the season on Ryan Francis' game-winning goal on Wednesday night. The helper marks the third assist for the blue liner in his last four games, his most productive stretch this season.

